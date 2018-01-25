New desert recipe! But this time…

Hey friends!
We were so ecstatic over our new desert recipe – Salted Citrus Blondies with Toasted Walnuts & Dark Chocolate Chips – that we wanted to share it with the world, first-hand, on a larger scale.
So, instead of sharing it here in typical fashion, we’re premiering the recipe on Dr. Gundry’s blog. Here’s a little bit of what you’ll be tasting over on his website:
“This may just be the best desert we’ve ever made.
Its flavors are unique, without being “too far out there”. The texture has a perfect balance between chewy & cakey. It’s really easy to make (always a plus), and it includes my favorite desert additive: salt.
Chewy, rich, and buttery blondies laced with fresh orange & lemon zest, topped with a sprinkle of coarse pink salt. Packed throughout with toasted walnuts & dark chocolate chips…. (read more)“
Click here for the full post and recipe!
Advertisements
That looks SO delicious, I’m going to have to try it!