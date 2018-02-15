3-Step Bright Winter Salad (10 minutes!)

Does Valentine’s Day have your dietary groove all funked up from too many sweets and indulgent meals? Worry not friend! We have a bright salad for you with just enough sweetness to pull you through those impending sugar cravings.

As it’s Winter, citrus is still a bloomin’, which makes it the perfect time to get your orange, grapefruit, and lemons in. Plus, with everyone getting sick every other week, it’s not a bad idea to take in some extra vitamin C straight from the source.

The base of the salad is baby spring mix, which has an abundance of different baby greens in it, from romaine, to arugula, to radicchio (which is red, not green now that I think about it), spinach, and a slew of other veggies. I enjoy spring mix because the leaves are tender, which makes them easy to gulp down & accepting of thin dressings, but honestly, feel free to use any tender greens you like. Just be sure not to use something too crunchy like romaine or iceberg lettuce, as they’re too rigid for the dressing to stick to.

Speaking of dressing, we went with a semi-classic vinaigrette that’s a mix of an oil and an acid, in this case, extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice. To hold the two together, an emulsifier – a substance that binds fat & water together in holy matrimony – is needed, so we went with the classic dijon mustard… not to be mistaken with the mediocre DJ, DJ Mustard.

For tropical flare (and just because we love it), we threw in a few slices of fresh, ripe dragonfruit. A tip on dragonfruit by the way – don’t bother trying to find it in American supermarkets, because even if you do find it, it’s going to be priced higher than an old t-shirt at a Buffalo Exchange. Instead, check your local Asian market. We have one right next to our house, that sells dragon fruit starting at $5.99 a pound for a regular dragonfruit, $6.99 a pound for a red dragonfruit, and $7.99 a pound for golden dragon fruit. While those prices may seem high as is, a regular dragonfruit at Whole Foods typically costs $9.99 a pound. NINE NINETY-NINE. THAT MAKES ME MAD ENOUGH TO TYPE IN ALL CAPS.

… Woo, calm down Ryan, calm down. The broad, overall meaning of my story is this: check an Asian store for exotic fruit before you check an American market for the same thing. In fact, check an Asian market for anything before you check an American market – you may be surprised by the amount of identical products they carry for a cheaper price.

With or without dragonfruit, this salad is an easy, 10-minute, one bowl dish that makes a perfect light lunch or starter for dinner (if you’re into that kind of thing). The ingredients are mostly raw, packed with antioxidants, simple to find, and gentle on the pallet. Enjoy as an appetizer to our lectin-free spaghetti & meatballs or alongside a warming soup like our vegan broccoli & cheddar for a cafe-style meal.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan & Kim

Bright Winter Salad Ingredients 5 large handfuls of baby greens (we used spring mix)

5 orange wedges (1/2 medium orange)

optional: 5 dragonfruit slices (1/2 medium dragonfruit)

1/8 medium red onion, thinly sliced

handful of toasted walnuts*

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil (use the good stuff if you got it!)

1 tsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp dijon mustard

1/4 tsp sea salt

zest of half an orange, finely grated

few grinds of fresh black pepper Directions In a large mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, salt, and orange zest until smooth. Add in greens and onions and toss to combine. Top with walnuts, black pepper, orange slices & dragonfruit and serve. *If you only have raw walnuts on hand, you can toast them by popping them in a 350° F oven for 5-9 minutes or until they’re crisp, nutty, and lightly golden. Keep a watchful eye on them because they can burn in a matter of minutes.

