My favorite types of dishes (to make at home at least) are ones that are quickly thrown together, using only the stovetop, latent with veggies, tossed in a sweet Asian sauce, and very filling – I’ve got quite an appetite as a 20 year old boy.

Okay, I’ve probably said something along the lines of “my favorite type of meal is…” 20 different times, but I just get so passionate that I claim something to be my absolute favorite at the moment of thinking of it, so forgive me. Never the less, I do love rice & vegetable based Asian dishes as they’re quick, fast, and filling.

This dish follows in that pattern featuring sautéed broccoli as the star, teriyaki sauce as supporting actor, and cauliflower rice as the director.

I’ll admit that when making the dish, we decided to experiment with daikon, which is usually found raw in sushi rolls or pickled in Vietnamese food. However, I saw no reason that daikon shouldn’t be cooked – after all, it’s a root vegetable, which are filling, packed with prebiotic fiber and resistant starches. Naturally, we threw this into the mix, optimistic of the results…

…. can you feel my sadness? Cooked daikon is not great – at least not in this form. Perhaps it would be good oven roasted or something of that sort, but in this case the daikon tasted pungent, with a crisp yet watery bite, and mustard-y kick, which didn’t play well with the ginger & garlic teriyaki sauce. So, I’ve left it out of this recipe, because I don’t want you to experience this same unfortunate combination.

Albeit, thinly sliced carrots, taro, or white sweet potato wouldn’t be a bad addition if you’re looking to add some girth to this meal, but broccoli alone, is worthy of being a lone-star on its own.

All in all, this dish:

Takes 30 minutes start-to-finish

Is Japanese inspired

Sweet & Salty

Light & Filling

Ginger & Garlicky

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan & Kim

Teriyaki Broccoli Stir-fry with Cauliflower Rice (vegan, lectin-free & sugar-free) Al-dente broccoli tossed in ginger garlic Teriyaki Sauce, served with cauliflower rice. Ingredients 1 large head of broccoli, cut into florets & stems thinly sliced on a bias

optional: 1 carrot, thinly cut on a bias

3 medium garlic cloves, roughly chopped

2 scallions, thinly sliced

2 tbsp homemade teriyaki sauce

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

3/4 tsp toasted sesame seeds

salt

dash/pinch of cinnamon

few grinds of black pepper Serving 12 oz cauliflower rice

extra teriyaki sauce

fresh cilantro (optional) Directions Heat a large non-stick wok or sauté pan over medium high heat. Once hot, add in toasted sesame oil, broccoli, carrot (if using) and a heavy pinch of salt. Cook – tossing and stirring often – until broccoli and carrots are lightly tender & charred; about 8 minutes. While broccoli is sautéing, cook cauliflower rice according to package’s instruction (we use organic frozen cauliflower rice for affordability, ease, and speed). For most cauliflower rice, this means cooking it over medium heat with a touch of coconut oil and salt, covered with a lid, until tender; about 6 minutes. Once veggies are lightly tender, toss in garlic, dash of cinnamon (about 1/8 teaspoon) & a few grinds of black pepper and cook for another two minutes. Then add in teriyaki sauce & scallion and stir/toss to combine. Serve broccoli on top or aside cauliflower rice along with an extra drizzle of teriyaki sauce and touch of fresh cilantro, if desired. Best while fresh, although leftovers can be kept in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in a small sauté pan over medium high heat until hot.

