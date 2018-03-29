White Chocolate is kind of that one food that’s forbidden by every single diet ever. It’s high in fat, it’s full of dairy, it’s mostly sugar, blah blah blah. You know how it goes.

Well I say: fuck that. We can make anything fit our lifestyle – white chocolate is no exception. Thus, it’s my pleasure to present to you vegan & sugar-free white chocolate!

I know, you probably think I’m some wicked, spell-binding alchemist, but I promise, everything is possible in the name of food science. Thankfully, we live in an age where there’s a vegan and sugar-free substitute for everything. So what are the things that typically go into white chocolate that make us want to avoid it? Mainly whole milk powder and sugar.

No problem says I, because we have erythritol – a crystalline alcohol sugar that looks and acts similarly to white sugar – and coconut milk powder, which is keen to whole milk powder as it’s high in fat.

See, there’s no need to be worried. Eat chocolate instead!

This white chocolate is:

Simple

Creamy

Perfectly sweet

Melt in your mouth

Keto-Vegan White Chocolate (sugar-free, gluten-free, & Plant Paradox-friendly) Perfectly sweet, melt in your mouth white chocolate. Ingredients 3 oz cacao butter

48 g (1/4 c) erythritol*

32 g (1/4 c) coconut milk powder

1/2 tsp vanilla

pinch of salt Directions Place a small sauce pot over the lowest heat possible. Add in cacao butter and melt while stirring constantly until only a few little clumps remain. Turn off the heat and let the rest melt naturally. Place melted cacao butter and the rest of the ingredients in a personal-sized blender or mini food processor and blend on high until completely smooth; about 15 seconds. Transfer to a small bowl lined with plastic wrap or into chocolate mold (if you’re lucky enough to have one of those) and place in fridge until set; 1-1 1/2 hours. Note: placing a sheet of plastic wrap flush with the bowl your putting the chocolate into will allow for easy extraction once set.* Remove chocolate from bowl or mold and break or cut into pieces of desired size. Store in fridge in an airtight container for up to two weeks. Eat as is, melt down into a sauce for topping desserts, or blend into your morning coffee for a creamy treat. *For extra smooth chocolate, use powdered erythritol. The weight of powdered erythritol will be 36 grams for 1/4 cup. Regular erythritol does make the end result slightly gritty, but I don’t mind it. *If the idea of using plastic wrap right against your chocolate gives you the heebie-jeebies then place your liquid chocolate right into a bowl. It will likely stick to the bowl after setting, but you can loosen it up by placing the bowl into a larger bowl filled with warm water, being sure not let any water spill into the chocolate. After a minute or two, loosen up the sides with a knife and pop out your chocolate block onto a cutting board.

