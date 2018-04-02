Technically, Spring starts in March. But according to the calendar in my head that makes its own rules, Spring starts in April. So yay, happy Spring!

To celebrate, we’re here with a green tea strawberry spritzer. It’s refreshing, it’s cold, it’s bright – it’s spring as fuck. Kim’s been wanting to make a fruity drink of this sorts for a while now and why we haven’t done it I’ve got no good reason. But after sipping on this, I realize that she may be a low key mad drink scientist, because this is bomb.

First, a green tea concentrate is made by brewing a few green tea bags in a small amount of water. Then, erythritol is added into the mix in order to make a flavorful syrup. Fresh strawberries are muddled into a chunky puree, glasses are lined with a mix of erythritol & salt, and the San Pellegrino is popped out. To assemble, in goes the strawberries, in goes the syrup, in goes the Pellegrino, and in goes a few ice cubes to finish it off.

Ahh, can’t you just taste it? That sizzly bite, refreshing burst, and earthy undertones? Oh, sorry, you can’t. But you’re able to if you take this ingredient list to the grocery store, come back home, and assemble this in your fine kitchen.

Think of this drink like a fruity cocktail, only without the alcohol and sugar. Albeit, if you’re feelin’ a little loosey goosey, you could replace the sparkling water with a sparkling white wine to find that you’ve just elevated your Sunday brunch to new heights.

Cheers to enjoying your month of April and pretending to be a bougie Beverly hoochie mama with this fancy drink.

Go Forth & Sip,

Ryan

Sweet Strawberry Green Tea Spritzer (Plant Paradox-friendly) Smooth green tea lays the base for fresh strawberries and sparkling mineral water. Overall refreshing, bright, and subtly sweet. Ingredients Green Tea Concentrate 3/4 c + 2 tbsp water

3 green tea bags (higher quality = better drink)

1/2 c (96 g ) erythritol Assembling Sparkling mineral water, 18-24 oz (we used San Pellegrino)

Ice

6 fresh strawberries, plus extra for garnish

1 wedge of lemon

1 tbsp erythritol

1/2 tsp salt Directions Place water in a small sauce pot and bring to a simmer over high heat. Turn off heat and allow bubbles to die down; about 1 minute. Place green tea bags in water and brew for 3 minutes. Discard tea bags and stir in erythritol until dissolved. Transfer syrup to a shallow pan for quick cooling. While syrup cools, cut greens off of the strawberries then cut them into medium sized pieces. Place strawberry pieces into a mortal and pestle and mash until most of the chunks are pureed – a few remaining chunks are okay. If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, you can toss them into a personal sized blender or mini food processor and blitz until they’re mostly smooth. In a small, shallow bowl mix together erythritol & salt. Rub the wedge of lemon around the rim of 3 glasses then dip the top of the glasses into the erythritol mixture. Evenly distribute strawberry puree among the garnished glasses, then add 1/4 c of green tea concentrate to each glass. Top each glass off with desired amount of sparkling mineral water – I’d suggest 6-8 oz per glass – and add ice cubes – I’d suggest 2-3 large cubes per glass. Garnish with extra strawberries if desired and serve.

