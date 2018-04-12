My goal when making these tortillas was simple: make a tortilla that’s large enough to make a burrito out of that doesn’t fall apart when stretched out thinly.

I’m happy to say: mission complete!

These tortillas are easy to make, only take about 20 minutes, require 6 ingredients, and are perfect for making grain-free burritos (but more about that in our next post). ;)

Go Forth & Roll

Ryan

Large Cassava Tortillas (grain-free, vegan, & lectin-free) Large, soft & rollable cassava tortillas that don't rip when stretched out. Ingredients 192 g (1 1/2 c) cassava flour + more for rolling

6.5 oz ( 3/4 c + 1 tbsp) water

1 oz (2 tbsp) olive oil

1 tsp xanthan gum*

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking soda Directions Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl and mix with a wooden spoon until a dough starts to form. When it gets too thick for a spoon, use your hands to knead the dough until it’s smooth and all of the flour is fully incorporated. The dough should be moist but not so sticky that it sticks to your hands. Add a touch more flour if it’s too sticky or a touch more water if there’s still bits of flour in the bowl. Form dough into a log shape then cut into three equal pieces. To roll, take out two large sheets of parchment paper. Place one sheet of paper on the counter and dust it with cassava flour. Place one piece of dough down on that, dust it with more cassava, and lay second sheet of parchment on top. Use a wine bottle or rolling pin to roll it out roughly 10-12 inches across; roll out as thin as it will go without ripping. Mend together the edges using your hands then trim the outside perimeter with a knife to form a circle. Heat a large skillet (12-14 inches) over medium high heat. Once hot, lightly coat with coconut oil spray or a brush of olive oil and place in one of the tortillas. Note: getting a tortilla over to the pan can be tricky, so here are two methods you can use: 1. Simply bring the sheet of parchment with a tortilla on it over to the pan and invert the tortilla into the pan. 2. Roll up part of the tortilla onto your rolling pin then bring your rolling pin over to the pan and gently unfold it into the pan (this is my preferred method). Cook until lightly brown in some spots on one side – about 1 minute – then flip and cook for same amount of time on opposite side. Transfer to a clean plate. Repeat steps 5-10 for remaining tortillas. Best while fresh/day of, but once they’ve cooled, you can store them in a large plastic bag at room temperature for 3 days. Reheat in a dry pan or directly over a gas flame. *Xanthan gum is the key ingredient that allows these tortillas to be rolled out so thin & large without cracking, so I advise that you don’t leave it out.

