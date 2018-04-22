Shit’s getting hot out in LA. I know it’s probably not appropriate to start off an article about food with the word “shit,” but if you live in Southern California and have stepped outside for more than 10 minutes, you feel me.

And when shit gets hot, I’m out here fiending for cold beverages. You know, sweet tea, water (always a good one), and lemonade. Mmmm, lemonade. Sour, sweet, refreshing – perfect for Spring time in the South.

What if we took that refreshing lemonade and turned that bitch Super Saiyan? Then we’d have what appears in front of you today: Rosemary & Ginger Infused Lemonade. Then we elevated this baby to Super Saiyan 3 (that’s right, we skipped 2) by sweetening it with sugar alcohols (erythritol, Swerve, xylitol, and the likes), which certifies this baby as sugar-free, except for a few natural sugars in the lemons, of course.

Guess what? This isn’t even it’s final form. This fancy ass, Echo Park-lookin’ drink is made in only 15 minutes, meaning you can go from quention’ to hydration real fuckin’ quick, as Drake would probably say if he was a lemonade connoisseur.

Anyways guys, I hope you enjoy this Super Saiyan God level lemonade, it’s:

Easy to make

15 minutes

Refreshing

Sweet & Tart

Ginger & Rosemary infused

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Rosemary & Ginger Infused Lemonade (sugar-free) Sweet, ginger rosemary syrup fuses with fresh lemon juice, water, and a splash of ice to create a refreshing, Spring-time delight. Ingredients Syrup 1/2 c water

1/3 c erythritol, xylitol, or other sugar-alcohol sweetener

1 tsp freshly grated ginger

1 sprig of rosemary

pinch of salt Assembling 1 1/2 c water

1/2 c fresh lemon juice

4-6 tbsp syrup

ice Directions Syrup: Place all the ingredients into a small sauce pot over medium heat. Bring to a simmer – stirring occasionally – and cook with light bubbles for 5 minutes. After 5 minutes of simmering, turn off the heat, place on a lid, and allow to rest for 5 more minutes. Strain ginger & rosemary by pouring syrup through a fine mesh strainer. Assembling: Into one glass, put in 1/4 c lemon juice, 3/4 c water, several ice cubes, and 2 tbsp of syrup to start off with. Stir to combine then taste for sweetness; if it could be sweeter, add another tablespoon of syrup. Repeat above step for second glass. Enjoy while cold! *Want a classic lemonade instead of that fancy mumbo jumbo? That’s cool with us too. Simply follow the directions as listed, only without rosemary or ginger, and you’ll have yourself a perfectly balanced sweet & refreshing lemonade!

