Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies 2.0 (vegan, lectin-free & gluten-free)

Do you guys like chocolate chip cookies? Pfft, what am I saying, I know you like chocolate chip cookies. They’re the epitome of a sweet snack that’s you can grab & run with. Come to think of it, they’re perfect for the American lifestyle: full of sugar & butter and perfect when in a rush!

… Okay, maybe that doesn’t make it the best thing for us, but instead of trying to change the American (which will never happen), let’s change the cookie! There’s no reason cookies can’t be full of prebiotic fiber, free from lectins, and laced with antioxidants – I introduce to you the cookie of tomorrow: Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies 2.0.

One of our most popular recipes to this day is our Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies, which are great, I’m glad people like them. Bbbuuuttt, we made those at the beginning of our sugar-free & lectin-free journey, meaning we didn’t know much about the cooking basics of this new cuisine.

So, “what’s the problem with them?” For one, they contain a banana, which definitely isn’t sugar-free – not that we have anything against bananas, it’s just that certain people are hyper-sensitive to sugar intake. Secondly, they’re mostly sweetened with stevia extract, which doesn’t lend the full-bodied sweetness that sugar-alcohols do, making the cookies less indulgent. Thirdly, because sugar-alcohols are crystalline, they help make lighter, less dense cookies, thus making our sugar-free cookies of yesteryear lacking in texture. Fourthly, they contain blitzed up almonds, and the skin of almonds contain lectins, which technically makes them not Plant Paradox-friendly. Fifthly, going back to the texture thing, they’re more cake-like in texture than they are cookie-like.

I’m happy to report my friends that all that has changed with these new cookies, which are lightly crispy on bottom, soft but perfectly chewy, completely sugar-free (depending on the dark chocolate chips you use), and lectin-free (read our post on rice before hittin’ up the comments with questions) with all of that classic, chocolate chip cookie flavor.

Dear sugar-free chocolate chip cookie recipe from long ago, you did us well. You filled our mouths joyous sensations of that treat we all missed so much. But, much like iPhones, now it’s time to upgrade to the new model.

R.I.P.

Go Forth & Bake,

Ryan

Sugar-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies 2.0 (vegan, lectin-free & gluten-free) Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies, reimagined. Lightly crisp bottoms, golden brown around the edges, soft & lightly chewy. Ingredients 80 g (1/2 c) white rice flour

68 g (1/2 c) sorghum flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1 flax egg (1 tbsp flax meal + 3 tbsp water)

2 tbsp flax milk, light coconut milk, or hemp milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

148 g (3/4 c) erythritol

70 g (1/4 c + 1 tbsp) buttery coconut oil or refined coconut oil (chilled for 20 min)

or refined coconut oil (chilled for 20 min) 1/3 c dark chocolate chips*

optional: sprinkle of sea salt Directions Pre-heat oven to 375° F and line a large (or 2 small) cookie sheets with parchment paper. Set aside. In a measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together flax egg, milk & vanilla extract. Set aside. Sift white rice flour, sorghum flour, baking powder, and baking soda together into a medium bowl. Set aside. In the bowl of your stand-up mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or in a large bowl with an electric hand whisk, beat together erythritol, buttery coconut oil, and salt until mixture is fluffy; about 2 minutes on high. Scrape down sides with spatula and mix in wet mixture on medium-low speed. Once smooth, slowly mix in dry ingredients. Once fully incorporated, turn speed up to high and beat until dough is smooth; about 1 minute. Add in chocolate chips and beat on low speed until they’re just incorporated. Scoop out 2 or 3 tbsp sized balls of dough onto your prepped cookie sheet. Press down to spread them out into the size of a cookie with your hands. Ensure there’s at least an inch between every cookie. Sprinkle tops with sea salt if desired. Place cookies in oven and bake until the edges are lightly browned but the middle isn’t completely set; 10 minutes. If the center is set when you take them out, they’ll be overcooked in the end. Note: if you have to use the top & bottom shelf of your oven, switch around the pans half way through. You may have to add another minute of cooking time. Remove from oven and allow to cool on pan for 10 minutes. Transfer cookies from pan directly to a cooling rack. Cool the rest of the way, then store in an airtight container at room temperature for two days or enjoy while warm after allowing them to cool at least 10 minutes on the cooling rack. *For completely sugar-free cookies, use Lily’s Stevia Sweetened Chocolate Chips. Otherwise, use 80% or higher percentage dark chocolate chips (I like this brand). Both are Plant Paradox-friendly.

