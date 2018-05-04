Jamaican Curry Chickpea Burgers w/ Mango Yogurt Sauce (vegan with Plant Paradox & gluten-free options)

Ever since falling in love with aquafaba’s magical abilities, I’ve been left with one question: “what the fuck do I do with all these chickpeas?”

If I’m being honest, I don’t really like chickpeas. They’re not particularly bad, it’s just that they’re not particularly good either. They’re dry, wonky to eat (do I choose a spoon, fork, or chopsticks?), and they stick out like a sore thumb in whatever you put them in.

I was left clueless until I combined my dilemma with one of my strongest cravings: veggie burgers. I know there are people out there who don’t like bean-based burgers, and that’s fine, but I personally love bean burgers. When I finally thought of combining the two, I realized that I now had a place to put *some* of my leftover chickpeas.

If you’ve been following our blog since the dark ages, you may remember our Jamaican Jackfruit Curry, in which we made our own Jamaican curry powder. That curry powder is what seasons these garbanzo bean patties, along with sautéed onions & garlic and freshly squeezed lime juice.

To balance out the curry’s aromatic punch, we make an easy, mango yogurt sauce out of mango, yogurt, lime juice, cayenne, and a wee ‘lil touch of salt. The sauce is fresh, sweet, and a tropical relief for your tastebuds. And, it’s mango season! Hooray for sweet yellow mangoes on the cheap.

While they aren’t the most trendy buns on the block, we prefer to use white buns over whole wheat buns. I know that most people rave about whole wheat flour containing far more nutrients than refined, white wheat flour, but there may be more to that story than what’s sold to us on TV. Mainly, whole wheat contains a slew of lectins – you know, the gut wall destroying, brain fog creating, havoc wreaking sugar-binding proteins – that white wheat flour doesn’t contain. In fact, the only lectin white wheat flour contains is gluten, which certain gut bacteria thrive off of, meaning that if you ingest gluten on a semi-regular basis, you’ll be able to properly digest it (unless of course you have celiacs disease).

Interestingly enough, cultures who feast predominately on white bread (France, Italy & Spain) and eat seitan as part of their regular diet (Indonesia) have less heart disease, blood clots, and auto-immune disorders than Americans. One contributing factor to this is our obsession with eating whole grains as opposed to refined or “white” grains.

All in all, this burger is:

Jamaican-inspired, savory, sweet & fresh

Easy to make & takes only 40 minutes

A good way to use chickpea’s leftover from aquafaba

Vegan with gluten-free & lectin-free options

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Boiga’ Baby,

Ryan

P.S. If you don’t want to eat bread, you can serve the patties atop arugula, fresh radish slices, and top it with the mango yogurt sauce for a completely gluten-free & lectin-free meal!

Jamaican Curry Chickpea Burgers w/ Mango Yogurt Sauce (vegan with Plant Paradox & gluten-free options) Chickpea patties seasoned with fragrant Jamaican curry powder, topped with crunchy radishes, fresh arugula, and refreshing mango yogurt sauce. Ingredients Chickpea Patties 1 3/4 c cooked chickpeas, drained (about 1 can; use Eden’s Beans for lectin-free)

1/2 c onion, diced

1 1/2 tbsp chopped garlic (3 medium cloves)

2 tbsp coconut flour

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp Jamaican curry powder (I recommend this homemade blend for best flavor)

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tsp tamari

1/2 tsp salt (plus a pinch) Mango Yogurt Sauce Meat of 1 ripe, yellow mango

1/4 c dairy-free yogurt ( homemade coconut yogurt is best )

) 1 tsp lime juice

1/8 tsp cayenne powder

small pinch of salt Assembling 3-4 burger buns (optional)*

Vegan Mayo (optional)*

fresh arugula

thinly sliced radishes Directions Pre-heat oven to 350° F. Heat a medium-large (11-12 in) sauté pan over medium-high heat. Once hot add olive oil & onion and cook until lightly brown around the edges; about 3 minutes. Then add garlic and cook for 1 more minute. In the bowl of a food processor, combine sautéed onions & garlic plus the rest of the “Chickpea Pattie” ingredients. Blend until the mixture just forms a dough – about 1 minute. Note: You should be able to form a patty without breaking it, but you don’t want it to be mushy. Blend more if it’s too crumbly. Using a 1/2 cup measuring cup for 3 large patties or a 1/3 cup measuring cup for 4 medium-sized patties, pack dough into measuring cups and then pop them out onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Mold patties to the size of your buns or into desired size. Heat same skillet used for onions over medium heat. Once hot, spray or brush with a light coat of coconut or olive oil. Add burgers and cook until golden brown, 4-6 minutes, and then flip and cook for another 4-6 minutes. Transfer burgers to parchment lined cookie sheet and place in oven for 15 minutes. While burgers bake, combine all the “Mango Yogurt Sauce” ingredients in a mini food processor or personal-sized blender and blitz until smooth. If using buns, open them and place them cut-side up on a cookie sheet. Place under a broiler set on high heat until they’re lightly browned; 30-60 seconds. Check on them frequently to make sure they don’t burn. Lightly coat one side of the bun with vegan mayo then assemble by placing a few slices of radish on the bottom, followed by a handful of arugula, the burger pattie, mango sauce, and then the top of the bun. For lectin-free, sprinkle fresh radish slices atop a bed of arugula, top with burger pattie, then drizzle with mango yogurt sauce. Either way, enjoy immediately! Store leftover patties in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat in a pan with a touch of oil over medium heat until hot. *I recommend using organic, white burger buns for the most Plant Paradox-friendly bread option. White bread doesn’t contain the harmful lectin wheat germ agglutinin, which is far more harmful than gluten. *I recommend using this easy, homemade vegan mayo recipe! Use refined olive oil, sesame oil, or refined avocado oil for Plant Paradox friendliness. You can use an electric hand whisk or stand-up mixer fitted with the whisk attachment instead of an immersion blender.

Advertisements