Easy Vegan & Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins (lectin-limited & mostly sugar-free)

‘Hol up, let’s pause our barbecue train for an early Summer sweet, ya fig? Oh wait, that’s a late summer treat. I berry even caught my mistake!

We thought you might like something to do with all those in-season, antioxidant powerhouses, other than popping them in your mouth by the handful (guilty).

These blueberry muffins don’t need much explaining – they’re fluffy, perfectly moist, and have a refined texture. Basically, they’re normal blueberry muffins that we’ve took the honor of making healthy!

You’re wwweellccoommeeee world.

These precious ‘lil lovelies are assembled via the muffin method, where dry ingredients are mixed together in one bowl, wet ingredients are mixed together in another, then the two are combined in holy matrimony. To prevent the blueberries from sinking all the way to the bottom, we toss them with a touch of flour, which creates some friction between them and the wet batter, thus holding them *mostly* in their place.

And uhhh, that’s all I got for blueberry muffins. Nothing that’s over-the-top spectacular about these pastries… other than the fact you can hire them to do magic tricks at your kids next birthday party! Just kidding, that would be lame.

Hope you guys enjoy these muffins! They’re:

Fluffy & perfectly moist

Refined in texture

Balanced in sweetness

Easy to make

A healthy dessert or on-the-go snack

Lectin-limited, gluten-free, vegan, and mostly sugar-free

OH, and there’s a grain-free option!

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

“Maam, the Muffin Man will now see you.”

Ryan

They're like your normal blueberry muffins, except healthy. Ingredients Dry Ingredients 1 c (160 g) white rice flour (scroll down for grain-free option!)

2 tsp (8 g) baking powder

1 tsp (4 g) baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp xanthan gum Wet Ingredients 2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flax meal + 6 tbsp H20)

1/2 c granular Swerve

1/2 c water

5 tbsp melted coconut oil (refined or unrefined work)

3 tbsp coconut cream

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp vanilla extract

7 tbsp fresh blueberries + 1 tsp rice flour

Extra blueberries for topping Directions Pre-heat oven to 350° F and line a standard-sized muffin tin with 10 regular-sized baking cups or 5 tall muffin liners ( such as these ones ). In a small bowl, toss 7 tbsp of blueberries with 1 tsp of rice flour. Set aside. Sift together all of the dry ingredients into a medium mixing bowl. In a large mixing bowl, whisk coconut oil into flax eggs until smooth. Add in Swerve and mix til smooth. Whisk in water, coconut cream, lemon juice, and vanilla until thoroughly combined. Pour dry ingredients atop wet ingredients and stir with a rubber spatula or wooden spoon until no more spots of flour remain. Toss in coated blueberries and stir until just mixed in. If using regular-sized baking cups, place 1/3 cup of batter into each tin. If using tall liners, place 1/2 cup of batter into each tin. Place 2 or 3 blueberries on top of each muffin and lightly push down into batter. Bake at 350° F until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out clean ; about 18 minutes for regular-sized muffins and 28 minutes for tall muffins. Allow muffins to cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove them to a cooling rack. Enjoy while slightly warm – after about 20 minutes on the cooling rack – or allow to cool completely then store them in an airtight container at room temp for up to 3 days. *For grain-free, use 1/2 c + 3 tbsp of green banana flour in place of rice flour. The texture will be a ‘lil bit more dense, the color will be a light brown, and they’ll have a slight green banana flour flavor (don’t know how to explain that if you’ve never had it). But we tried them out this way and they still hit the spot!

