Did you guys have a go-to diner spot growing up? You know, the one that was a little sketchy, had the cheapest food with the largest servings, was open 24/7, and had really nice, older waitresses who probably smoked a lot in their youth and went to church every Sunday?

I know we did, and that diner was called Three Coins. Man, that place was fire.

Of course, as soon as I became vegan I rarely went there because the only things I could eat were veggie burgers and fried appetizers – *insert sad face here.* But the times I had there were priceless. Then there was something that wasn’t priceless, but is timeless: Three Coins’ Raspberry Sweet Tea. Man, that stuff was syrupy sweet and hit the freaking spot on a hot Summer day (which is pretty much every day in Florida).

In reality, there was probably nothing special about it, in fact, it probably came right out of a soda dispenser, but that’s besides the point. The point is that it was a teenage kid’s sugar loaded & caffeine-spiked DREAM.

Nowadays, we don’t have a “Three Coins” in our life, nor a Raspberry Sweet Tea, which is why we’re bringing it to life on our own terms. Except this time it’s made with fresh raspberries and has none of the sugar. Well, except for what’s in the raspberries – we can’t take that out.

This sweet tea is:

Sweet, refreshing, and cold

Laced with antioxidants and a mild amount of caffeine

Made within 10 minutes

Mostly sugar-free

Reminiscent of Southern Sweet Tea

Hope you enjoy this simple Summer time treat to go along with all that barbecue we’ve been sharing! If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

It’s Tea Time,

Ryan

Good Ol' Southern Raspberry Sweet Tea (sweetened with Swerve!) Robust black tea sweetened with bright raspberry syrup and served over ice. Perfect for a hot Summer day. Ingredients Tea Concentrate 4 bags of black tea (we used English Breakfast)

14 oz water Raspberry Syrup 4 oz ripe raspberries

3 tbsp (36 g) granular Swerve

1 oz (2 tbsp) water

1 tsp (5 g) lemon juice

very small pinch of salt Serving Lots of ice

Tea Concentrate

Syrup Directions Blend raspberries in a personal-sized blender cup until liquified. Pour puree into a fine mesh strainer placed over a small pot. Use a small spatula to press the juice through the strainer, thus leaving all the seeds behind. Add in Swerve, 2 tbsp water, lemon juice, and salt to the pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring a few times. As soon as a boil’s achieved, turn off the heat and set aside. Bring 14 oz of water to boil in a small pot. Once hot, add in black tea bags and brew for 3 minutes. Remove tea bags. Fill 2 tall glasses up with ice cubes. Stir at least 2.5 oz (1/4 c + 1 tbsp) of the syrup in with the tea then evenly distribute mixture among your glasses. If you’d like it to be sweeter, add in another tablespoon of syrup until desired sweetness is achieved!

