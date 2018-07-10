We love traditional dishes as much as the next person, but sometimes it’s cool to take those flavors and use them in different ways.

Take this bowl, for example. We took many of the flavors commonly found in Banh Mi (a Vietnamese sandwich, incase ya didn’t know) and applied them to the low-carb Jesus: cauliflower rice. Then, we took Vietnamese flavors that would normally be used on meat to season cremini mushrooms instead.

That’s what we millennials do, right? Take things out of context, manipulate them to fit our current desires, and call it by its original name for publicity sake? Haha, I’m just yanking your chain – Kim’s Vietnamese, which basically means we get a free pass here… er, at least that’s what most millennials think…

Eh-hem, never-mind all that. This cauli bowl is dang delicious, healthy, and easy ta-boot. It’s:

Plant Paradox-friendly, vegan, & sugar-free

Grain-free

Vietnamese-inspired

A 20 minute & 2-pan meal for two (wow, that’s a lot of twos)

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Lemongrass Cauli-Rice Bowl w/ Sweet Ginger Mushrooms (vegan, lectin-free, & sugar-free) A light, grain-free dinner that's bursting with fresh flavors that are balanced by savory, umami depth. Ingredients Cauliflower Rice 12 oz frozen cauliflower rice

1 tbsp green onions, cut into thin slices on the bias

1 tbsp buttery coconut oil or refined coconut oil

1 1/2 tsp finely chopped lemongrass*

pinch of salt

pinch of black pepper Mushrooms 8 oz cremini mushrooms, sliced

1/4 medium red onion, cut into small wedges

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp xylitol honey Confectioner’s Swerve

1 tsp tamari

1 tsp rice vinegar

1 tsp fresh ginger, finely minced

pinch of salt & black pepper Serving lime wedges

Pickled Carrots & Daikon * Directions Heat a medium-large sauté pan over medium heat. Once hot, add in buttery coconut oil and lemongrass. Cook until lemongrass becomes fragrant & starts to brown; about 1 minute. Stir in cauli-rice, a large pinch of salt, and a small pinch of pepper. Place on a lid, boost heat to high, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring once or twice throughout. After 5 minutes, stir in green onions then turn off the heat & keep the lid on until ready to serve. While rice cooks, heat a wok or another medium-large sauté pan over high heat. Once hot, add in sesame oil followed by mushrooms, onion, and a large pinch of salt and pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally, until onions & mushrooms are lightly browned; about 3 minutes. Toss in ginger and continue cooking until veggies are heavily browned; 2-3 more minutes. Mix in xylitol honey, tamari, vinegar, and cook for one more minute. Serve mushrooms over cauliflower rice with a handful of pickled daikon & carrots and a wedge of lime. Best while fresh, although leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and be reheated in a small pan over medium-high heat until hot. *Cutting lemongrass can be intimidating, especially if you purchase a whole stock, which is actually the best way to buy it. Like scallions, you want to remove the bottom, white end of the stalk as well as the top part, where it begins to form into separate leaves. Now you should have about 5 inches of lemongrass to work with. Cut that part in half vertically, then remove the woody, outer leaves to reveal the softer leaves underneath (your fingernail should be able to pierce them). Then simply gave it a fine chop. *If you don’t feel like making your own pickled daikon & carrots, you can purchase some from almost any Vietnamese restaurant – just go in and ask for a side of “Do Chua” to-go. Just a heads up, however, restaurant versions will contain small amounts of sugar (although it really is a small amount), whereas ours does not.

