What’s a Hoolivegan?

No Ingredient Insights today? What?! Yeah, I’ve decided to switch it up a little this week. And maybe even next week… And the week after that. Who knows! This is what being young is all about – not knowing where life takes ya.

Today’s topic is all about something super special that Ryan and I have been working on recently…. that, along with ANOTHER project in the works. But fret not, the show must and will go on!

Introducing, Hoolivegans.

A brand created to share a little bit of us with YOU.

We’ve been trying to find a way to personally bring our creations into your homes and have concluded that this would be the best way to do so (without America’s system of rules and regulations up our butts). No worries, I’m not about to play the role of salesman here – the product isn’t even ready to be released yet.

What you’ve been seeing on No Eggs Or Ham is quite honestly a different side of us. And if you’ve seen us in real life, you probably would’ve never thought that we, a young inter-racial couple with a bunch of tattoos and piercings, would be the faces behind this blog.

Which is why we decided to name our brand Hoolivegans aka hooligans + vegans. Our goal is to share with you something that we not only hand-crafted, but also enjoy on an everyday basis: hot chocolate.

The thing is, it’s not just any ordinary hot chocolate. It’s:

Sugar-free

Dairy-free

Nut-free

Soy-free

Lectin-free

And organic!

We wanted to share our love of warm, rich and velvety hot chocolate with EVERYBODY of any diets, and what better way than to turn it into an instant single-serving dry mix so you can take it anywhere with you! It even consists of a lil’ list of ingredients, which includes:

Coconut milk powder

Cocoa powder

Erythritol

Stevia powder

Salt

Simple and short, also how I like my sentences.

All in all, Ryan and I wanted to create something physical that could be introduced into your homes, knowing that it contains, not only the instant hot chocolate mix, but also our love and care. We plan to keep Hoolivegans an online-based store, which means you won’t be able to find it on shelves in the market. Along with that, we’re not entirely sure if we want to make it accessible outside of the US yet (again, it depends on the government’s rules & regulations).

We’ll be launching the website at the start of August – just in time for campfires on the beach! Here’s a sneak peek of what’s to come!

Let’s see what next week holds!

Happy Sunday,

Kimberly

