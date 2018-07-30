We conducted several experiments before reaching a homemade hoisin sauce that looks, tastes, and feels like real hoisin sauce. Heck, we even had a recipe for date hoisin sauce way back in the day, but uh… sorry dates, there’s bigger players in the league now.

Hoisin is a thick, extremely salty, and relatively sweet sauce that’s found on the tables of most Vietnamese restaurants. It’s main use: squeezing into giant bowls of Pho. But hoisin’s got range – it’s also used as a glaze for meats, mixed with peanuts and used as a dipping sauce for spring rolls, and as an add-in ingredient to other sauces, such as Chinese bbq sauce.

We’re making it ourselves because it typically contains high amounts of sugar, which I know many of you guys can’t have in large amounts. So here’s a version that’s sugar-free, vegan, lectin-free, and only takes 10 minutes!

Enjoy!

Ryan

Spot-On Homemade Hoisin Sauce (sugar-free) Thick, salty, & sweet hoisin sauce for Vietnamese and Chinese glazes, dipping, and marinates. Ingredients 5 tbsps tamari or soy sauce

4 tbsps low-carb sweetener (erythritol, Swerve , or golden monk fruit sweetener)

, or golden monk fruit sweetener) 1 tbsp unsalted tahini

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp water

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 large garlic clove, finely grated

1/2 tsp Sriracha

1/2 tsp Chinese five spice

pinch of black pepper Directions Combine toasted sesame oil and grated garlic in a small pot over medium heat. Cook until the garlic’s edges are brown. Add in the rest of the ingredients (except for water) and simmer over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat. Once cool enough to handle, transfer sauce and 1 tablespoon of water into a mini food-processor or personal-sized blender and blend for about 30 seconds to make it smooth. Store sauce in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 week and in the fridge for up to 2 months.

