This month we saved the best recipe for last, because this Chinese BBQ Jackfruit is out this world guys. It’s burnt in parts, it’s sweet but with intense umami depth, and oh God, it just satisfies everything you want from an entree.

Springs rolls looks intimidating, you know, because the see-through wrap and pretty fillings, but they’re a breeze to make. Unlike some edible wrappers, spring roll skins, aka Banh Trang, are extremely durable, therefore making them easy to man-handle without them ripping. To make them pliable, they’re simply dipped in hot water for a few seconds prior to rolling, and then you have about 5 minutes to roll them before they glue onto the surface of your plate.

Rolling ’em goes a little like this:

Banh Trang is always gluten-free as it’s made with rice flour, tapioca starch, or a mixture of both. A pack of 50 can be found at most Oriental markets for less than $2.00.

As far as fillings go, certain things always have to present in our eyes: lettuce, thin rice vermicelli (noodles), and cilantro. We also added Do Cha for its sweet tang and lots of that bbq jackfruit we were gassin’ up earlier.

We hope you guys enjoy these spring rolls, they’re:

Vietnamese & Chinese inspired

Rich in umami

Sweet, salty, and tangy

Fresh, crisp, and chewy

A total crowd pleaser

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin' ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Chinese BBQ Jackfruit Fresh Spring Rolls (vegan, gluten-free, lectin-limited) Sweet & umami-rich charred jackfruit with tender vermicelli, tart pickled carrots & daikon, crisp lettuce, and aromatic cilantro wrapped in chewy spring roll papers. Ingredients Chinese BBQ Jackfruit 14 oz can of young jackfruit ,

1/4 c hoisin sauce

2 tbsps golden monk fruit sweetener

1 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil Spring Rolls 4 oz thin vermicelli (thin rice noodles)

4 round spring roll papers (Banh Trang)

4 small leaves of leaf lettuce

pickled carrots & daikon

fresh cilantro sprigs

bbq jackfruit Tahini Dipping Sauce (optional) 2 tbsp unsalted tahini

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp confectioner’s Swerve

1 tbsp water Directions Jackfruit: In a casserole dish or cake pan, whisk together hoisin sauce, monk fruit, tamari, vinegar, and sesame oil. Add in drained jackfruit and shred it into small pieces using two forks. Marinate at room temperature for at least 30 minutes, stirring once halfway through. Heat a medium-large non-stick skillet over high heat. Once hot, add in all of the jackfruit, leaving as much marinate in the dish as you can. Spread out jackfruit evenly and let it cook without stirring for 4 minutes. Then pour in the remaining marinade, stir it up, and let it cook for 4 more minutes. Note: There will be a lot of sizzling and potentially splattering – that’s a good sign because it means your jackfruit is charring, which is what you want here. Transfer jackfruit to a plate and allow it to cool for at least 15 minutes before using in spring rolls. Dipping Sauce (optional): Whisk together all of the ingredients in a small bowl and set aside. Spring Rolls: Boil vermicelli in a medium pot of water until it’s tender; 4-5 minutes. Drain into a mesh strainer and rinse with cold water. Use your hands to rip apart the vermicelli 3 to 4 times; this shortens the noodles making them easier to eat. Have all your fillings out and easily accessible and make sure you have a large, clean working space as well as 4 clean plates. Fill up a casserole dish or cake pan with hot water from the tap. Dip an entire spring roll paper into the water and lay it flat on a plate. Repeat for remaining papers. In the center, placed more towards one end of the paper, lay on your fillings in this order: 1 leaf of lettuce, small handful of vermicelli, sprinkle of pickled carrots & daikon, few sprigs of cilantro, and 1/4 of the jackfruit. To roll, grab the end of the paper closest to you and tightly stretch it over the fillings then fold in the sides towards the middle. Continue rolling away from you, tucking in the paper as you go to ensure a tight roll. Set aside and repeat steps 10 & 11 for remaining rolls (check notes for visual demonstration). Enjoy while fresh for best consistency; dip in tahini sauce or a simple side of hoisin sauce. *Click here for a video that demonstrates how to roll spring rolls (for all da visual learners).

