One of the follower requests we received this month was for soups & chowders made with seafood. While we’re definitely not going to post a recipe containing actual seafood, we do like the idea of a play on clam chowder with flavors of the sea, silky texture, creamy broth, and hearty fillings.

Upon going out to search for ingredients for this chowder, one thing we knew we wanted was kelp powder, which is ground from kelp seaweed. Despite how much we searched however, we couldn’t find it. That led me to think ,”If kelp powder is just ground up seaweed, then can’t I do the same thing with any seaweed?” The answer is yes – yes I can. To give this chowder a convincing ocean-taste, we blitz up roasted nori sheets and added them right into the dish. Sea flavor = accomplished.

To mimic the russet potatoes typically found in clam chowder, we went with our fave spud replacement: the Hannah Sweet Potato. Unlike “normal” sweet potatoes, these tubers have thin, tan skin, light yellow/white flesh, and contain more starch than their orange cousins. For this reason, they not only do they look more like russet potatoes, but they have a fluffy texture like russets as well.

We hope you guys enjoy this chowder, it’s:

Diverse with texture

Ocean-y, rich, and soul-comforting

a 1-pot meal

Plant Paradox-friendly, vegan, and gluten-free

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Creamy Seaweed-Infused Mushroom Chowder (vegan, lectin-free, and gluten-free) Savory & subtly sweet heavy coconut cream broth laced with tender chunks of potato and chewy bits of white mushrooms. Ingredients Chowdah’ 1/2 large hannah sweet potato, cut into large chunks

1/2 yellow onion, finely diced

3 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 c water

1 can (13.5 oz) heavy coconut cream

1/2 c dry white wine (we used a Sauvignon Blanc)

3 tbsps cassava flour

1 1/2 tbsps seaweed powder*

1 tbsp vegan butter or coconut oil

1 tbsp Swerve

1/2 tbsp white vinegar or lemon juice

1 not-chick’n bouillon cube Mushrooms 8 oz white mushroom caps, thinly sliced with stems removed

1 tbsp vegan butter or coconut oil

2 tsps vegan fish sauce

pinch of salt Directions Heat a large dutch oven or soup-pot over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in vegan butter, mushrooms, and a heavy pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are reduced in size and moderately browned; about 8 minutes. Add in fish sauce and cook for 1 more minute. Transfer mushrooms to a plate, cover with aluminum foil or plastic wrap, and set aside ’til later. Reduce heat to medium-low and add in another tablespoon of butter followed by onions and a heavy pinch of salt. Sweat until the onion’s edges are translucent; about 5 minutes. Toss in garlic and cook for another 2 minutes. Add white wine to pot and gently scrape bottom of pan with a wooden spoon to loosen up any stuck on pieces of food. Transfer onion/wine mixture to a mini food-processor or personal-sized blender and add in coconut cream, cassava flour, seaweed powder, Swerve, and not-chicken bouillon. Blend until creamy then place back in pot along with water and sweet potato chunks. Bost heat to high and bring to a boil. Drop heat down to medium-low, place on a lid, and simmer – stirring once or twice throughout – until sweet potatoes are mostly fork tender; about 23 minutes. Stir in sautéed mushrooms, place lid back on, and continue cooking until sweet potatoes are completely tender; about another 7 minutes. Stir in vinegar or lemon juice and serve while hot! Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Re-heat in a small pot over medium-heat until hot. *To make seaweed powder, blend several sheets of nori – we used 7 – in a mini food-processor or personal-sized blender until fine. Make sure the blender is completely dry beforehand, otherwise it won’t blend correctly.

Advertisements