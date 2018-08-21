For some reason, making granola has always been an intimidating task for me. Maybe it’s because most granolas are pre-packaged, thus hinting “you can’t make this shit at home.” Well guess what: we did, and it’s really easy.

Although, before we get to the “how easy it is part,” few successful things come without a faulty trial first. See, one of the things we like in granola is for it to be somewhat light, i.e. not entirely comprised of hefty nuts and seeds. That’s where puffed millet comes into the equation to add some airiness. Our mistake however was mixing it with a hot, syrup-y mixture before baking it, which ultimately deflated the millet and made the granola somewhat soggy. Bleh.

Second time around, we simply omitted the millet entirely, which allowed the granola to crisp up properly. Then we mixed it back into the granola at the very end when it’s served, which creates the pleasant contrast of light millet to crunchy nuts we were originally looking for.

Now, to answer your question of what’s actually in it: blanched almonds, coconut, and hemp seasoned with cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt, all of which is held together by xylitol honey and avocado oil. Das it!

We hope you guys enjoy this granola, it’s:

Sweet, salty, and deep in flavor

Crunchy, chewy, and light

Plant Paradox-friendly, vegan, gluten-free, and grain-free (if millet’s left out)

Perfect for meal-prep and an easy breakfast!

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Break That Fast,

Ryan

Sweet & Salty Cinnamon Toasted Granola (Plant Paradox-friendly, vegan, and sugar-free) Chewy & crunchy mixture of blanched almonds, coconut, and hemp, toasted golden brown with a touch of avocado oil and xylitol honey. Ingredients 1 c blanched slivered almonds

1/2 c coconut flakes

1/4 c shredded coconut

1/4 c hemp hearts

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp salt

few grinds of fresh nutmeg (about 1/8 tsp)

5 tbsps xylitol honey sugar-free maple syrup

1 tbsp avocado oil, coconut oil, or olive oil Serving (optional) puffed millet

plant milk Directions Pre-heat oven to 325° F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Combine honey and oil in a small pot over medium heat until mixture is loose; about 2 minutes. While honey heats up, whisk together all other ingredients (almonds to nutmeg) in a large bowl. Pour in honey mixture and thoroughly stir to combine. Spread out evenly on prepped cookie sheet and place in oven until mixture is thoroughly browned – about 22 minutes in total – stirring every 6 minutes. Stirring ensures that it browns evenly without burning or leaving pockets of moisture. Remove from oven, place on a cooling rack, and allow to cool completely – about 1 hour. Break up granola and store it in an airtight container for up to two weeks at room temperature. Serve 1 part granola and 1 part puffed millet for a lighter cereal and enjoy with your favorite plant milk!

