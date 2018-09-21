Good bread pudding is like good french toast. It’s a careful balance of thirsty bread, rich custard, and just the right amount of cooking. Like all simple things, nailing good bread pudding requires a solid understanding of how each element interacts with each other. Let’s get to it, shall we?

Vegan & Sugar-Free English Bread Pudding Tender chunks of bread in a rich, soy milk & coconut milk based custard. Ingredients 10 cups 1-inch ciabatta bread cubes, staled

2 cups unsweetened soy milk

1 1/2 cups full-fat coconut milk

72 g (1/4 c + 2 tbsps) brown swerve*

72 g (1/4 c + 2 tbsps) granular swerve

2 tbsps Follow Your Heart’s vegan egg powder

3/4 tsps cinnamon

1/4 tsp freshly ground nutmeg

3 tbsps vegan butter, melted Directions To stale bread cubes, spread them out on a cookie sheet and let them sit for 8-16 hours. In a blender, combine soy milk, coconut milk, vegan egg powder, cinnamon and nutmeg and blend until smooth; about 30 seconds. Add in the brown swerve and blend until creamy; about 45 seconds. Add in granular Swerve and blend for another 45 seconds. Place bread cubes in a 9 x 9 inch casserole dish. Pour custard over bread cubes, cover with a piece of plastic wrap and press it directly down onto the bread. Let bread & custard mixture sit at room temperature for 2 hours. When 2 hours is up, pre-heat oven to 325. Once ready, remove the plastic wrap, and place in the oven for 40 minutes. When it’s close to 40 minutes, melt butter in a small pot. Remove bread pudding from oven, evenly brush on butter, and turn the broiler on high. Place it in the broiler until the top is golden brown; 45 seconds – 3 minutes. Check it frequently as it can burn quickly. Remove from the broiler and let it rest for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy while fresh with Vanilla Ice Cream or allow leftovers to come to room temperature then cover with plastic wrap and store in fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat, turn oven to 350° F, cover with aluminum foil, and bake until warm; about 15 minutes. *If you can’t find Swerve, use Golden Monk Fruit Sweetener in it’s place, or replace it with an equal amount of brown sugar and cane sugar in place of the granular and brown Swerve.

