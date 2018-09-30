October’s Approaching And…

We’re. Getting. Spooky!

That’s right, it’s the last day of September, which means it’s basically Halloween. I don’t know about you, but Halloween is definitely at the top of my favorite holidays. So, it’s time to celebrate, and what better way to celebrate than to create halloween-themed foods?!

This October, we’re bringing you Goth-tober!

As per usual, new recipes every Tuesday and Friday, BUT THIS MONTH, there will also be BONUS RECIPES every Sunday! We’re ranging anywhere from black desserts to bloody drinks, and easy-to-make party favors in between. Whether you’re having a Halloween party, a gothic dinner gathering, or simply making a meal for you and your significant other, I’m sure we’ll have something up our sleeves to impress you and your guests.

I’ll give you a head start and let ya in on a key ingredient this month: activated coconut charcoal. You can find it at major health stores, such as Whole Foods or The Vitamin Shoppe. Not only are there hella health benefits, you could even use it to whiten your teeth right eating all the delicious black foods!

It’s time to get sPoOoOoOoKy!

Welcome to Goth-tober.

-Kimberly

Advertisements