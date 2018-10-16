Vegan Cookies & Creme Ube Cheesecake

Despite it’s flashy name and color, this cheesecake is a classic. It’s filling is rich, creamy, and sweet with the perfect amount of tang while the crust is crunchy, chocolate-y, and well, cookies and cream-y. The filling’s base is cashews, vegan sour cream, and boiled ube – a purple yam prominent in Filipino cooking. Don’t worry though, the yam adds no detectable flavor, only vibrant purple color! The crust is made from Oreo-like cookies that are crumbled up and mixed with melted vegan butter to add snappiness and hold them together. I say Oreo-like cookies, because even though Oreos are indeed vegan, I’d still rather not put them in my body. Thankfully, stores like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Trader Joe’s usually offer slightly healthier versions; here’s the specific variant we used here.

A quick word on Ube: it’s not the same as a purple sweet potato. In fact it isn’t even found fresh in many American markets. It can usually be found however in the frozen vegetable/fruit section of many Oriental markets, often labeled as “grated purple yam.” That’s the stuff you wanna use here.

This cheesecake is:

Decadent, sweet, creamy, and rich

Nostalgic with cookies & creme flavor

Vegan & No-Bake

3 tbsps melted vegan butter Filling 1 c cashews, soaked in water just off the boil for 30 minutes

180 g (3/4 c) vegan sour cream (Follow Your Heart’s is best)

3/4 c grated purple yam (ube)

1/2 c (168 g) agave

1/3 c (69 grams) coconut oil, gently melted over very low heat

2 tbsps (1 oz) fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp (0.5 oz) vanilla extract Directions Crust: Place Oreo style cookies in the bowl of a food processor and blitz until it’s crumbly. Add in melted vegan butter and pulse until the crust comes together and there’s fine crumbs mixed in with coarse crumbs. Pour Oreo mixture into a 14 x 4.5 x 1 inch rectangular tart pan or a 9 1/2 x 1 inch round tart pan. Press mixture down with your hands to compact the crust. Place in the freezer. Lightly clean out food processor. Filling: Place ube in a frying pan and add just enough water to cover it. Bring to a boil over high heat and cook until all the water evaporates. Do this for 10 minutes – replenishing the water every time it evaporates – being sure to cook out all the excess water the final time. Add cooked ube and the rest of the filling ingredients into a food processor and blend on high until creamy, scraping down the sides as needed. If necessary, transfer filling to personal blender cups to create a really fine texture. Pour filling into crust, smooth out the top, and freeze for at least 6 hours. Remove from freezer, allow to thaw for 10 minutes, remove the bottom of the tart pan from the sides, and cut into desired-sized slices. We prefer to create small squares by cutting down the middle vertically and cutting across horizontally 8-12 squares. After it’s initially frozen, transfer to an airtight container and store in the freezer for up to a month. Allow to thaw for 10 minutes before enjoying for the perfect consistency. *If you can’t find alternative Oreo cookies that are double-stuffed, go with about 20 regular cookies. You may also need to up the butter to 4 tablespoons to bind the crust together.

