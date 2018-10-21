Kettle corn is one of those simple nostalgic treats often left in memories of big tin cans at Christmas time, but this sweet and salty snack is actually an easy treat that takes about 7 minutes to make – plus a little rest time. Its flavor is like a mix of caramel popcorn and regular popcorn; fluffy and lightly crisp with subtly caramelized sugar on the outside. A little activated charcoal doubles this snack as Halloween decoration, making it perfect for that party you’ve got coming up!

Spooky Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Crisp, light, sweet, and salty popcorn with a Halloween twist. Ingredients 1/3 c popcorn kernels

3 tbsp refined coconut oil

1/4 c granular Swerve or cane sugar

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp activated charcoal Directions Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper and set aside for now. Stir together Swerve, salt, and activated charcoal in a medium bowl. Add in popcorn kernels and stir to coat the kernels. Heat a large pot with a fitted lid over medium-high heat. Add oil to the pot and allow it to melt. Add three popcorn kernels to the pot and allow them to pop. Once they’ve popped, add in the popcorn/charcoal mixture and place on a lid. Shake the pot vigorously right over the heat for about 10 seconds then place it back on the heat without moving it around. Repeat until it stars popping heavily. At which point, if you have a gas stove, shake the pot continuously over the heat until the popping slows down significantly, then remove it from the heat. If you have an electric stove, shake the pot for about 10 seconds off the heat then place it on the heat for 10 seconds. Repeat until the popping slows down. As soon as the popping becomes sporadic, pour the popcorn onto the prepped cookie sheet. Allow the popcorn to cool for at least 10 minutes, although the longer you let it cool down the crisper it gets. Enjoy soon or store at room temperature for up 24 hours.

