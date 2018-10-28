It’s our last party favor before HALLOWEEN! I’ll neglect the fact that it’s the end of the weekend and you’ve probably had all your Halloween parties already…

Ehem, anyways, you can still make these to get into the spirit on Halloween day, or make ’em for little ones running around your neighborhood, or you know, make a batch of rice krispy treats because you love yo self.

Making these is no different than making normal rice krispy treats, only you add charcoal into it because charcoal is cool. Ya melt some marshmallows in butter along with activated charcoal, add in your puffed rice, press the whole thing down, then cut ’em into shapes!

You can handle this right? Okay, yeah, you’ve got this. Leggo!

Rice Krispy Tombstones (vegan & gf) Nostalgic rice krispy treats with a Halloween twist. Crunchy, sweet, and chewy. Ingredients 5 c puffed rice cereal*

3 1/2 c mini marshmallows (Dandie’s is a popular vegan brand)

3 tbsps vegan butter

1 tbsp activated charcoal

1 tsp vanilla extract

small pinch of salt Decoration Frosting of your choice, we used leftover buttercream frosting from a Minimalist Baker recipe Directions Melt butter in a large pot over medium-low heat. Add in marshmallows, charcoal, and a small pinch of salt. Stir and jab at the marshmallows consistently until they melt; can take up to 10 minutes. Once marshmallows are fully melted and gooey (no more chunks), stir in vanilla. Add in all of the puffed rice and fold & stir until completely covered in marshmallow. Quickly move mixture to a 9 x 9 inch casserole or baking dish lined with parchment paper. Use another large piece of parchment paper to press down the rice krispies to fit the pan; they should be about 1 – 1 1/2 inched thick. Allow rice krispies to cool for 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and use a knife or cookie mold to cut into tombstones. Put frosting into a pastry bag or a plastic bag with a pastry tip in the corner and decorate your tombstones as desired. Enjoy soon or store at room temperature for up to two days (best the first day). *Check the ingredients on whatever box of cereal you choose, as some vitamins added to cereals, such as Vitamin D3, aren’t vegan friendly.

