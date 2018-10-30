We saved the spookiest recipe for last – BLOODY SHIRLEY TEMPLES. Homemade cherry syrup in sparkling lemon lime soda. It’s easy, it’s festive, it tastes dang good, and it’s kid friendly, aka no alcohol! We’ll skip the detailed descriptions and food science for this one – it’s really just a fruit reduction in soda.

We hope you guys enjoyed Gothtober and our obsessive experimentation with activated charcoal! See, when we have an idea we like to go to the furthest lengths possible so that we NEVER have to wonder if there was more we could have done. And to tell you the truth, we were pretty done with charcoal by the time we finished up this month. Hhhheellooo normal colored food!

What does November have in store? Lots of Thanksgiving recipes? To be honest, we don’t even know yet. Maybe it’ll be lots of easy recipes, or unhealthy recipes, or cheap recipes – WHO KNOWS. We’ll figure it out when we get there… which is in two days.

Until then, farewell!

Ryan

Bloody Shirley Temples (mostly sugar-free) Sweet cherry syrup in bubbly lemon lime soda. Ingredients 2 lemon lime soda, we prefer Zevias as they’re sweetened with stevia

10 oz frozen pitted cherries

1/3 c granular Swerve

ice

wedge of lime, salt, & more Swerve Directions Combine cherries and 1/3 cup of Swerve in a small pot over medium heat. Once mixture begins to simmer, turn heat to medium-low and cook for 10 minutes, mashing with a potato masher here and there. Transfer cherry mixture to a personal blender or mini food processor and blitz until smooth. Pour mixture into a fine mesh strainer over a small bowl and press down using a spatula to extract the liquids. If desired, pull 1 ounce of syrup into three syringes. Otherwise, follow instructions as listed in step 5. Coat the rim of three 8 oz glasses with a wedge of lime. Mix together about 1 tablespoon of Swerve and a heavy pinch of salt on a small plate. Dip the rim of each glass into mixture. To each glass, add a few ice cubes, 1 oz (2 tablespoons) of cherry syrup, and enough soda to come up to the top. Gently stir to combine and enjoy!

