Rich & Nostalgic Vegan Eggnog made with Soy Cream

I have quite an endearing history with eggnog. For one, it’s the first alcoholic drink I’ve ever tried and every year when November rolls around, I can’t get enough of this stuff. Talk about starting a sugar and alcohol problem at a young age. Pass the half gallon, pour me a glass, hand over the spiced rum, and let’s get this Holiday party started!

For those who don’t like eggnog, let me offer you this: I’ve never tasted a store-bought eggnog that comes close to the flavor and consistency of homemade eggnog. I’m not really sure why manufacturers are incapable of making tastebud tantalizing eggnog, but it might just have something to do with the fact that they can’t put liquor in it – a key ingredient. See, I grew up in a Southern family where traditional eggnog is a staple. Every year, my Uncle Jerry would let egg yolks ferment in spiced rum overnight, whip the whites up to medium peaks, whisk sugar, nutmeg, vanilla, and half & half into the yolks, and fold in the egg whites to fluffy perfection. The result being a sweet, creamy, and light nutmeg spiced beverage that’s as much a dessert as it is a drink.

Last year we made a variation hauntingly close to my Uncle Jerry’s classic… only it was green, as it was made with avocados! A perfect egg substitute if I’ve ever heard of one. This year however we’re taking a slightly different route. We’re going to mimic a version of eggnog more familiar to most, specifically that sweet, thick, and highly addictive yellow stuff you’d find in supermarkets. To make it, we’re implementing soy milk, Vegan Egg by Follow Your Heart (a modern culinary treasure), agave, bourbon, nutmeg, and a few other supporting ingredients. To make matters as creamy as possible, we’re going to reduce the soy milk by half, thus bumping its fat and protein content up by half, creating a fuller body and luscious mouth feel. Think of this like soy half and half.

This homemade vegan eggnog is by far the closest thing I’ve had to that thick & nostalgic variation I would get from grocery stores. Its flavor is laced with nutmeg and subtle bourbon notes, its body coats the tongue in creamy fullness, and its sweetness will keep you coming back for more. All in all, a holiday treat that you’ll make excuses to drink all year round!

Welcome to the School of Hard Nog,

Ryan

Rich & Nostalgic Vegan Eggnog made with Soy Cream Vegan eggnog done perfectly. Ingredients 40 oz (5 c) unsweetened soy milk*

1/4 cup bourbon or spiced rum

1/4 cup agave or 1/3 cup cane sugar

3/4 tsp freshly grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp vegan egg powder by Follow Your Heart

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

small pinch of salt Directions Add soy milk to a large pot. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce heat to low and simmer until weight is reduced by half; 20 remaining ounces (2 1/2 c) of soy milk. Takes about 30 minutes. A Few Notes: 1. Use a pot much taller than the amount of soy milk needed, as it will foam up throughout the process. 2. The easiest way to measure how much liquid your reducing is to use a scale; weigh the pot with the soy milk in it before cooking, then weigh it throughout the process to see where you’re at. Once the total weight has been reduced by 20 ounces, you’re finished. In a medium bowl, whisk together bourbon, agave, nutmeg, egg powder, vanilla extract, and salt until smooth. If needed, blend it so that there’s no clumps of egg powder. Use a spoon to skim off the skin that forms on top of the milk, then stir in the bourbon mixture. Kill the heat and allow the mixture to cool down for 30 minutes, then transfer to a large mixing bowl or pitcher and place in the fridge until chilled; 3-5 hours. Once chilled, remove any skin that’s formed on top, stir to loosen it up, and pour through a fine mesh strainer. Now you’re ready to serve! Enjoy now or store in the fridge for up to 5 days. *For the best results, use soy milk that contains added stabilizers (gums, carrageenan, etc), as this will prevent the milk from curdling. Most brands are made with stabilizers so it won’t be hard to find; Silk, Sprouts, and 365 by Whole Foods are all great options.

