Savory Garlic-Cheese Pastry Rolls (vegan)

Back in October, we made these little, deep-fried puff pastry bites that were flaky, buttery, indulgent, and ugh, just all around delectable. But ever since then, we’ve had this extra sheet of puff pastry dough in our freezer with little idea of what to do with it, so when it came time to plan out what recipes we were doing this month, puff pastry popped back into the equation. After some fiery brainstorming, a couple bad ideas, a couple good ideas, Kim shot out the best idea: “what if we had something like a savory cinnamon roll, only instead of cinnamon and brown sugar, it was stuffed with garlic and had melted cheese on top.”

BOOM. There it was. A couple improvisations later, like putting cheese in the middle instead of on top, and you have what you’re looking at today: flaky, garlicky, melty, cheesy, salty, pastry rolls that are perfect on their own or paired with a savory brunch or dinner.

Working with puff pastry is great because it’s already made. No kneading, waiting, or working necessary… okay, maybe a little waiting and working, but nothing compared to making bread dough from scratch. Puff pastry is made by layering dough with layers of solid fat, in most cases palm oil, thus creating a flaky and airy texture when it’s cooked. If the oil in the pastry begins to melt, it becomes difficult to work with, which is why it’s crucial that you keep the pastry cold, yet pliable enough to handle, while working with it. To do this, let the pastry thaw out until it’s barely soft enough to handle and keep a cookie sheet in the freezer to break out whenever you need to absorb some heat.

Once you get your dough straight, there’s another important element we have to deal with: cheese. That’s because all cheeses are not made the same, even vegan cheeses. Fortunately, you can choose any cheese that satisfies your fantasy, although we do have a personal recommendation: a blend of shredded provolone and parmesan. Provolone brings gooeyness while parmesan brings salty & sharp flavor.

We understand that vegan cheese selections depend highly upon where you live, but we’ll lend you guys our personal favorites anyways. For parmesan we used the Just Like Parmesan Wedge by Violife, which is impeccably similar to a hard, cow’s milk parmesan. If you can’t find Violife, shredded parmesan by Follow Your Heart is another divine choice. For provolone, we bought Provolone Style Slices by Follow Your Heart, which is easy to hold together and shred as a block. But that’s just our personal taste; if you feel like loading up your rolls with cheddar cheese or smoked gouda then you gotta do that ‘ish boo.

Indulgent cheese, flaky pastry, tons of garlic, and a mere ten minutes of prep time make this a comforting side-dish that’ll steal the spot light. If you like what your tastebuds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Gotta Get This… Pastry?

whisked with 1 tbsp water 1 tbsp melted vegan butter Directions Pre-heat oven to 400° F and place a cookie sheet in the freezer. Thaw puff pastry according to package’s instructions. For us, that means placing it on the counter at room temperature for 15-20 minutes. Place the puff pastry on a piece of parchment paper and carefully unfold it. Use a rolling pin or wine bottle to roll it in one direction until it’s stretched out to 10.5 inches, thus resulting in a roll that’s 9 x 10.5 inches. If the puff pastry becomes too soft or starts to stick to the parchment, place the chilled cookie sheet directly on top of it for two minutes to absorb the heat. With the longest side directed towards you and the shorter side running horizontally, spread out the minced garlic all over the pastry, saving about 1/2 inch on the edge furthest from you. Then spread out the cheese on top of the garlic. Rub on a light layer of vegan egg mixture on the bare edge. Use the parchment paper to gently roll the puff pastry away from you. To do this, grab the parchment and gently fold it a little section at a time. Once you’ve folded it over a few times, it becomes easier to roll. Once you get to the end, place the roll seam side down. Use a sharp knife to cut the roll into three equal pieces. Then cut each piece into three more pieces, thus resulting in nine total pieces. Space the rolls out evenly in a lightly greased cake pan, brush the tops with melted butter, and bake in the oven until the rolls are puffy and the garlic is lightly browned; 25-30 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before serving. Best while fresh or enjoyed within an hour of baking.

