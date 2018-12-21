It’s not too late for pumpkin pie, right? We missed our Thanksgiving opportunity, but we’re vamping up this pie’s Christmas spirit with a molasses cookie crust! Plus, who wants to deal with finicky pie doughs that are really only mediocre anyways? Not I! Cookie crusts ’til I die.

The flavors of this pie are classic: cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg bring a warm balance to pumpkin’s subtle fruitiness. The depth of molasses cookies add a layer of homey comfort to an already soothing dessert. And rich coconut milk brings full-bodied and silky mouth-feel. All in all, this pie’s easy to make (in terms of pie, at least), flavored with classic Holiday spices, and is an even more decadent take on the original.

Molasses Cookie Crusted Pumpkin Pie (vegan) Rich, silky, and classically spiced pumpkin custard on top of a deep & buttery molasses cookie crust. Ingredients Filling 1 15 oz can of pumpkin puree

8 oz (1 c) full-fat coconut milk

96 grams (1/2 c) brown sugar

30 grams (3 tbsps) tapioca corn starch

1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp salt Crust 12 oz (about 9) homemade molasses cookies

1.5 oz (3 tbsps) melted vegan butter Directions Crust: Bake a batch of vegan molasses cookies so bake them for 11 minutes. Allow them to cool for at least 30 minutes before proceeding to the next step. Reduce oven temperature to 350° F. Blitz cookies in a food processor until they’re crumbly, then pour in the butter and pulse until the cookies reach a fine crumb. Transfer to a 9 inch pie dish and press cookies down and around the sides until they come most of the way up to the lip of the pan. Bake crust for 12 minutes, then allow to cool for another 10 more minutes before filling. Filling: While crust cools down, wipe out any remaining crumbs from the food processor bowl. Combine all of the filling ingredients in the food processor and blend until smooth, scraping down the sides once halfway through; about 1 minute in total. Transfer filling to cooled pie crust, smooth out the top, then bake in oven for 45 minutes. Allow to cool for at least two hours before slicing and serving or refrigerate for up to 4 days.

