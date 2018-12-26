Normally new posts go up every Tuesday and Friday, but because Christmas landed on Tuesday, we thought it’s better not to bring more attention towards the internet on a day best spent with family, friends, or your dog. But now we can resume our regularly scheduled programming, and to celebrate Christmas we have… a not very Christmas-y recipe. Oh well, do you really need to see another recipe for mashed potatoes?

Heck nah, let’s just see some more pasta! This time we’re keeping it simple & classy with a handful of fillings, an oil & butter dressing, and less than 10 ingredients. Aside from cooking the squash (such a time-consuming fruit), this recipe takes about 30 minutes to whip together! I’ll count that as a Christmas miracle.

Keeping Dinner as Easy as Pastable

Garlic Butter Shrimp Angel Hair Pasta & Spaghetti Squash with Sun-Dried Tomatoes (vegan) Thin pasta & spaghetti squash strands dressed with butter and olive oil, tossed with toasted garlic, and finished with meaty vegan shrimp and potent sun-dried tomatoes. Ingredients 1 medium spaghetti squash, cut into 1/2 inch slices

8 oz angel hair pasta

4 oz vegan shrimp

8 medium cloves of garlic, minced (about 3 tbsps)

2 tbsps chopped sun dried tomatoes (plus 1 tbsp brine)

1/4 cup Melt vegan butter

3 tbsps extra virgin olive oil (plus more for coating)

salt

pepper Directions Pre-heat oven to 400° F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Use a spoon to remove the seeds from each slice of squash, then toss them with a couple grinds of black pepper, a few heavy pinches of salt, and enough olive oil to coat. Lay them out on cookie sheet and bake until squash is stringy and tender; 40-50 minutes. Allow squash to cool briefly, then run a fork along the flesh of the squash slices to create long strands. Set aside for now. Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil and cook pasta according to package’s instructions, stirring frequently; we cooked our pasta for 4 minutes. Strain into a colander, rinse with cold water, and set aside for now. Heat a work or large high walled sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add in the butter, let it melt, then toss in the shrimp and garlic. Cook, tossing occasionally, until shrimp and garlic are lightly browned; 3-4 minutes. Toss in pasta, squash, sun-dried tomatoes (and brine), a few heavy pinches of salt, and a couple grinds of fresh black pepper. Cook, tossing occasionally, until the pasta is heated thoroughly; about 2 minutes. Turn off heat, toss in olive oil, taste for seasoning, add more salt if desired, and serve while fresh! Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. Re-heat in a pan over medium heat. *Vegan shrimp can be hard to find in cities that aren’t very vegan-friendly, but if you live on the West Coast, New York, or another vegan-friendly spot, check the vegetarian section of a local Oriental market or a specialty vegetarian market.

