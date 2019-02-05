French onion soup is a classic, decadent, and time-consuming dish. How French. It takes about 5 onions, some white wine, about 2 1/2 hours, and lots of butter. I repeat, how French.

But that’s okay—this soup’s worth of the oniony tears & hours involved, because it’s a deep, complex, savory, & sweet masterpiece that can’t be achieved any other way. Plus, there’s really not that much labor involved—mainly just the occasional stir every few minutes!

There’s not to much to discuss on the science end here, so we’ll just leave the detais for the recipe. But before that, a quick overview is in order! This soup is:

Savory, sweet, umami, and complex

Silky, lightly crunchy, and melty

Pefect for Valentine’s date night

Vegan

The Real Souperbowl Here

Deep French Onion Soup with Toasty Bread & Melted Mozzarella (vegan) A decadent vegan take on the classic that doesn't skimp on butter, wine, salt, or time. Ingredients Soup 5 medium onions (preferably sweet onions), thinly sliced into half moon shapes

1/4 c Melt vegan butter

1 tsp salt

1 c dry white wine (we used Pinot Grigio)

2 tbsps all-purpose flour

6 c mushroom broth

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1 Not-Beef bouillon cube

salt & pepper to taste Serving Rustic white bread (country, Italian, French, etc)

Grated vegan mozzarella (we recommend Mioyoko’s or homemade for this dish) Directions Heat a large dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat. While it heats up, toss onions with teaspoon of salt in a very large mixing bowl. If necessary, divide between two bowls for even coverage. Add butter to dutch oven or pot, let it melt, then add in all the onions. They’ll likely come all the way up to the top – that’s okay. Set a timer for 30 minutes and don’t worry about stirring. After 30 minutes, reduce heat to medium low and cook until onions are deep brown, sweet, and greatly reduced in size, stirring occasionally. May take up to 1 1/2 hours. Add white wine, boost heat to high, scrape bottom of pot to release any stuck on solids, and cook until wine is reduced, thick, & syrupy; about 5 minutes. Toss in flour, stir until it’s no longer visible, then add in mushroom broth, thyme, bay leaves, and bouillon cube. Reduce heat to medium and keep at a simmer, stirring occasionally, until soup is thickened & velvety; 30-45 minutes. While soup cooks down, use a 10 or 12 oz ramekin to punch out round slices of bread (reference photos in post). Cut out as many slices as dishes you intend to serve. Place bread rounds under broiler until golden brown on each side; about 30 seconds per side. Fill ramekins most of the way up with soup, top with bread rounds & a heavy layer of cheese (reference photos in post), and place back under broiler until cheese is lightly browned; about 1 minute. Serve while fresh! Store soup in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days. It’s best to store the soup separately from the toppings & then prepare the toppings fresh when you reheat leftovers, that way the bread doesn’t get soggy.

