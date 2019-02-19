Sweet & Buttery Vegan Cinnamon Breadsticks (Domino’s Cinna Stix Copycat)

From one copycat recipe to another—we’re fulfilling our long lost childhood favorites one post at a time. A few days ago we released a recipe for Delivery Style Vegan Pizza, which mimics the soft, airy, and flavored-crust pizza of Hungry Howie’s. This week we’re tackling pizza’s sweet counterpart: cinnamon breadsticks. Because who doesn’t want bread with sugar on top of it after eating bread with sauce on top of it?

The reason cinnamon sticks are so popular among pizza joints is because they’re made from the exact same dough as pizza, which is precisely what we’ve done as well. It’s pretty much the same amount of work for double the product, which isn’t only smart businesses, it’s efficient for home cooks too. Dinner and dessert with one dough? That’s math we can get behind. For an explanation of all the science, techniques, and ingredients that go into this dough, peep the bulleted list in our pizza recipe! That covers everything from yeast, gluten formation, rise time, and more. Aside from making the dough, there’s not much to this dessert! It’s:

Easy, simple, & nostalgic

Fluffy, airy, soft, and lightly crunchy

Sweet, buttery, caramelized, with a cinnamon kick

A pizza shop classic

Vegan

Bring it on Domino’s

Sweet & Buttery Vegan Cinnamon Bread Sticks (Domino's Cinna Stix Copycat) Soft & airy pizza dough is slathered with melted butter, cinnamon sugar, and baked until the top caramelizes into a crème brûlée-like crust. Serve alongside sticky sweetened condensed milk dipping sauce. Ingredients Dough 240 g (2 c) all purpose flour

24 g (2 tbsps) cane sugar

1 ½ tsps salt

1 ½ tsps instant yeast

4 ½ oz warm water (~115° F)

21 g (1 ½ tbsps) olive oil Topping 60 g (5 tbsps) cane sugar

1 3/4 tsps cinnamon

21 g (1 1/2 tbsps) melted vegan butter Dipping Sauce 1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp melted butter

2 tbsps sweetened condensed coconut milk

1/2 c powdered sugar Directions Whisk together flour, sugar, salt, and yeast in the bowl of a standup mixer. Pour in water & olive oil and use the dough hook to combine on low speed. Once the dough comes together, feel it to test its consistency. If the dough’s sticking to the bottom, add a little bit more flour. It should be moist but not so much so that it clings to your fingers. When you reach a good texture, boost speed to medium and knead for 10 minutes. Take dough off the hook, form into a ball, lightly oil your bowl, place the dough back in, cover with plastic wrap, and store in a warm place to rise until it’s doubled in size; about 1 hour. While dough rises, mix together sugar & cinnamon in a small bowl. Set aside. After 1 hour, coat a 9 x 9 baking dish with enough melted butter to cover. Gently press air out of the dough, transfer to prepped baking dish, and knead with your knuckles & stretch it to fit. Use a brush to coat top of dough with remaining melted butter, sprinkle on cinnamon sugar, and lightly rub it in. Cover with plastic wrap or a tea towel and let it proof in a warm spot for 45 minutes. When 45 minutes is almost up, pre-heat oven to 450° F. When oven’s ready, bake cinnamon breadsticks until top is lightly caramelized but the interior is soft & pillowy; about 14 minutes. Note: if baking same time as pizza, switch them around in the oven halfway through baking (7 minutes). While breadsticks bake, whisk together vanilla, butter, sweetened condensed milk, and powdered sugar until smooth. Remove breadsticks from oven, cool in pan for 5 minutes, and transfer to a cutting board. Use a sharp knife to slice bread down the middle, then slice each half short-wise into 5 or 6 pieces. Enjoy while warm with dipping sauce! Cover any leftovers with plastic wrap and store at room temperature for 24 hours. *Dough recipe can be easily doubled to make Delivery Style Vegan Pizza with Garlic Herb Crust!

