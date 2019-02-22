I know what you’re thinking, “A post dedicated entirely to broccoli? Now that’s just lazy.”

… You’re right. It is lazy. There’s little work involved, little prep involved, little time involved, and little ingredients involved… but it’s fucking delicious.

Yeah, this dish may not be groundbreaking, it may not be the first of its kind, and it may not contain the same ingenuity as our Perfect Vegan Fried Chicken or Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls, but it’s fucking delicious.

This dish came about because Kim had to throw something quick together as part of a dinner with friends. With no expectation of it becoming a recipe (broccoli can’t reasonably get its own post, right?), we sat there and stared at each other in amazement over how good it was. That lightly charred exterior, tender interior, fragrant sesame, and sweet soy based sauce drew our eyes into wide & sparkly, anime-like disbelief.

“How is broccoli so damn good?” We wondered, but we didn’t care to search for the answer—the proof was steaming on our plates.

So, here we are, about a month later, with a recipe for broccoli in all its simple glory. We know you’ll enjoy it just as much as we do.

DRAM Would Approve

4-Step Charred Sesame Garlic Broccoli Lightly charred broccoli, roasted in fragrant sesame oil and tossed with sweet, garlic, lime, & onion sauce. Ingredients Broccoli 2 large heads of broccoli, cut into large florets

3 tbsps toasted sesame oil

2 large pinches of salt Sauce 2 tbsps soy sauce

1 tbsp finely minced garlic

1 tbsp toasted sesame oil

1 tbsp cane sugar

1/2 tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/4 tsp white pepper

toasted sesame seeds (optional) Directions Heat oven to 500° F and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl, toss broccoli florets with sesame oil & salt, spread out on prepped baking sheet, and roast until lightly charred & fork tender; about 12 minutes. In the same mixing bowl the broccoli was tossed in, whisk together all of the sauce ingredients ’til combined. Add broccoli to mixing bowl as soon as it’s done & toss to coat. Serve immediately, topped with a few toasted sesame seeds for garnish! Pairs well with Sesame Chick’n Sweet & Peppery Noodles Orange Chicken Garlicky Fried Rice

