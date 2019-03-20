This is one of those recipes that makes you think “huh, that sounds kinda weird, but I also want a bite at the same time.” It’s kind of like a course out of a fine dining meal that can’t be easily defined as an appetizer or entree – it simply exists as a dish with complementary textures, exquisite flavors, and simple execution that allows every ingredient to shine in its own right. With minimal components, every element is here to elevate each other without taking away from the focus of the dish.

The flavors here are subtle, clean, and tropical. Lemongrass brings vibrancy, vanilla adds depth and floral undertones, fresh ginger lends a bright zing, roasted peanuts round things out with a woody depth, and charred cauliflower adds a roasty element that conjures feelings of campfires and charcoal grills. Serve alongside jasmine rice for a full meal that’s exciting, unique, and satisfying!

Making this dish requires:

Basic cooking techniques

Minimal prep

Readily accessible ingredients

1 pot and 1 cookie sheet

And 1 hour from start to finish (most of which is inactive)

If you like what your eyes are tasting, then share this recipe with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest at @noeggsorham! For more flame-emoji photos, geeky food talk, and mouth-watering dishes, subscribe to our email list. Tag us in a photo when you create one of our recipes at home so we can share it!

Ddddaaamnnnnnn

Lightly Charred Cauliflower in Vanilla Lemongrass Infused Coconut Broth Hearty, coconut oil roasted cauliflower, topped with a silky, aromatic, and Southeast Asian inspired broth. Ingredients Cauliflower 1 pound bite-sized cauliflower florets (medium sized head)

1 tbsp melted coconut oil

heavy pinch of salt Coconut Broth 1 can (13.5 oz) full-fat coconut milk

1 inch knob of ginger, peeled and chopped (doesn’t have to be finely minced)

Middle third of a lemongrass stalk, outer leaves removed and roughly chopped (about 2 tbsps)

1 tbsp virgin coconut oil

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp vanilla extract Topping Roasted peanuts Directions Place a medium pot over medium heat. Once hot, add in coconut oil, lemongrass, ginger, and cook for 30 seconds. Add in coconut milk and salt, reduce heat to low, place on a lid, and cook for 45 minutes at a bare simmer. While broth simmers, pre-heat oven to 500° F (or 550° F if possible) and line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, toss cauliflower together with coconut oil and a heavy pinch of salt (~1/2 tsp). Spread out on prepped cookie sheet, place in oven, and roast until fork tender and lightly blackened; about 17 minutes. Pour broth through a fine mesh strainer to remove solids then place back in pot. Stir in vanilla and taste for seasoning; we added a heavy pinch of salt. Serve cauliflower in a shallow bowl, pour over some coconut broth (enough to come about 1/2 inch up the sides), top with a sprinkle of roasted peanuts, and enjoy while fresh! Store leftovers in airtight containers in the fridge for up to 3 days. Reheat cauliflower in a pan over medium heat with a touch of coconut oil and reheat broth in a pot over medium heat.

Advertisements