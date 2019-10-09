Tomato and cream-based pasta sauces may get all the glory, but when it comes to personal preferences, Kim and I prefer light, butter and oil based sauces. Gasps! Just don’t tell the marketing gurus at Chili’s or Olive Garden, okay?

Over anything, butter and oil based sauces are simply easier than alfredo or bolognese. They don’t require fussy roux, long cook times, or ingredients you don’t already have on hand. You simply cook up some pasta, melt some butter with aromatics, toss in said pasta, top things with parmesan, and call it a night! Not to mention light pasta dishes are the norm in Italy—heavy cream sauces and robust tomato concoctions are few and far between in the famous peninsula.

This dish is a little bit more involved than our typical pasta night, but the extra effort rewards you with tons of extra flavor. Plus, we all deserve a drizzle of truffle oil every now and then. You earned that shit.

We hope you guys enjoy this pasta, it’s:

Silky, al-dente, and crisp

Fragrant, sharp, earthy, and aromatic

Vegan

Cooking time is only 45 minutes!

These ‘shrooms more expensive then magic ones

Black Truffle Fettuccini with Silky White Wine Sauce (vegan) Al-dente fettuccini with silky sauce, salty capers, sharp vegan parmesan cheese, and pungent truffle oil. Ingredients 1/2 lb fettuccini

1 medium carrot, peeled into long strips

1/2 c dry-ish white wine (we used Sauvignon blanc)

1/4 c vegan butter

1 tbsp fresh oregano leaves

3/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp crushed red pepper

drizzle of truffle oil

vegan parmesan

capers Directions Bring a large pot of heavily salted water to a boil over high heat Tip: Enough water to cover the pasta by at least 1 ½ inches plus about 2 tablespoons of salt. Add in pasta and cook until al-dente—about 9 minutes— stirring occasionally. Strain through a colander and rinse briefly with warm water. Heat butter with red pepper in a large sauté pan over medium heat until butter starts to take on color from the pepper; about 1 ½ minutes. Toss in wine and let it simmer for a minute before adding carrot strips and salt. Stir to coat, place on a lid, and cook until carrots are lightly tender; about 3 minutes. Throw in oregano and cook for another minute, stirring frequently. Turn off heat, add in pasta, and gently coat using tongs. Taste and add more salt if desired. Divide between two plates and top with a drizzle with truffle oil, small handful of shredded parmesan, and a few drained capers. Enjoy while fresh!

