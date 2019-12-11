Let me guess, right now you’re thinking, “did he say… grape jelly MEATBALLS” with a big ‘ole question mark on your face? If so, please let me continue to perplex you, because things. get. weirder. A lot weirder. So much so that the other main ingredients in this sweet, velvety, and savory sauce are—wait for it—ketchup and Thai chili sauce. Haha, I know, talk about confusing, right!

Okay… maybe this isn’t the best approach to get you to try our food, but at least we’ve got your attention, because despite how bananas this dish sounds, it hits the spot, keeps you coming back for more, and leads you to wonder why grape jelly and ketchup are so damn exquisite together. Childhood vices never fail.

Blatant treasons against the prestigious culinary community aside, these meatballs are a breeze to assemble and once they’re plunged into sauce, they keep for hours. Crowd-winning party favors anyone?

Oh, and if you’re about to be like “meatballs are cool BUT COLESLAW’S GROSS,” LET ME JUST TELL YOU THAT YOU’RE ENTITLED TO YOUR OWN TASTEBUDS AND YOU DON’T HAVE TO LISTEN TO WHAT YOUNG FOOD BLOGGERS TELL YOU… although, you should definitely give this slaw a shot, because:

It brings out flavors otherwise hidden in the meatballs. It ain’t normal coleslaw. As Grandma always said, EAT YA GREENS.

All in all, this recipe is:

If you like what your eyes are tasting, then share this recipe with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest at @noeggsorham! For more flame-emoji photos, geeky food talk, and mouth-watering dishes, subscribe to our email list. Tag us in a photo when you create one of our recipes at home so we can share it!

Grape jelly and ketchup? IMPOSSIBLE!

Caramelized Onion & Grape Jelly Impossible™ Meatballs with Refreshing Blood Orange Yogurt Slaw (plant-based w/ gf option) Savory Impossible™ meatballs, mind-bendingly easy sauce, and crisp slaw make this dish an unassuming banger. Ingredients Impossible™ Meatballs 24 oz Impossible™ meat

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs gluten-free panko also works here!

4 teaspoons vegan-friendly Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 tablespoon plant-based butter Sauce 1 red onion finely diced

2 tablespoons plant-based butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

9 ½ oz (¾ cup + 2 tablespoons) grape jelly

8 oz (1 cup) ketchup

3 oz (¼ cup + 2 tablespoons) Thai chili sauce

½ tsp paprika

¼ teaspoon ground allspice Refreshing Blood Orange Slaw 8 oz coleslaw mix

6 oz (¾ cup) non-dairy yogurt cashew and soy yogurts work best

1 oz (2 tablespoons) maple syrup

½ oz (1 tablespoon) olive oil

¼ teaspoon liquid smoke

¼ teaspoon kosher salt plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon cracked black pepper

zest of half a blood orange grated Directions In a large mixing bowl, whisk together all of the slaw ingredients (expect for coleslaw mix) until smooth, then fold in the coleslaw until coated. Taste, add more salt if desired, cover with plastic wrap, and place in fridge for at least 30 minutes and up to 3 days. Heat a large dutch oven or sauce-pot over medium-low heat. Add in red onion, ½ teaspoon of salt, and 2 tablespoons of vegan butter. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are sweet, greatly reduced in size, and deep mahogany in color; 30-45 minutes. Note: If the onion’s browning around the edges before it has time to caramelize, drop the heat even lower. The key here is low and slow. While onions cook, mix together all of the Impossible™ Meatball ingredients (except for butter) until incorporated. Measure out 2 ounces of meat, form into a ball, set aside, and repeat until finished. Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat. Melt in 1 tablespoon of butter, add half the meatballs, and sear it on all sides (about 6 turns for us). Transfer to a plate and repeat for second batch. Reserve oil from pan. Once onions are caramelized, add in grape jelly, ketchup, Thai chili sauce, paprika, allspice, and reserved oil from previous step. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat stirring occasionally. When sauce is smooth, add in meatballs, stir to coat, and simmer for at least 30 minutes before enjoying! Drop the heat to low if you plan on keeping them for 1-4 hours. Note: If the sauce becomes too thick, add a touch of water and place on a lid to prevent further evaporation. Serve alongside Blood Orange Slaw and store any leftovers in the fridge for up to 3 days!