The GOD vegetable returns! Written recipe below 😌

15 Minute Smoky & Savory Roasted Brussels Sprouts!

  • Servings: 2
  • Difficulty: Easy
Crispy, tender, umami, smoky, and savory af brussels sprouts.

Ingredients

  • 8 oz brussels sprouts, big ones quartered & small ones halved
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon MSG
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3/4 teaspoon Chinese chili flakes (or sub 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes)
  • 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

Directions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 500° F and line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil.
  2. Toss brussels sprouts with all of the ingredients on your prepped cookie sheet, then spread them out so they cook evenly.
  3. Bake in prepped oven for 12-15 minutes or until the bottoms are burnt (trust me on this) and they’re tender throughout. Enjoy!

