The GOD vegetable returns! Written recipe below 😌
15 Minute Smoky & Savory Roasted Brussels Sprouts!
Crispy, tender, umami, smoky, and savory af brussels sprouts.
Ingredients
- 8 oz brussels sprouts, big ones quartered & small ones halved
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon MSG
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 3/4 teaspoon Chinese chili flakes (or sub 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes)
- 3/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 500° F and line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil.
- Toss brussels sprouts with all of the ingredients on your prepped cookie sheet, then spread them out so they cook evenly.
- Bake in prepped oven for 12-15 minutes or until the bottoms are burnt (trust me on this) and they’re tender throughout. Enjoy!