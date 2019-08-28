Asian-Fusion Breakfast Sandwich with Garlic Studded Sausage, Ginger Pepper Vegan Egg, and Sriracha Scallion Mayo (vegan)

This recipe is inspired by our good friend Skyler Tanksley, who’s effortlessly incorporated his Asian background into American soul food at his SoCal pop-up My Vegan Panda. As you can tell, Asian-American comfort food is what this blog’s all about, making Chef Tanksley our real-world counterpart. The biggest difference between us being you can go out and pay for his food tomorrow whereas you have to make our recipes at home. Sorry world, we’re just not ready to sell our lives to the restaurant business.

You could say Chef Tanksley’s specialty is making sandwiches out of literally anything. Vegan McGriddles? Orange chicken sandwiches? Ramen burgers? If this man hasn’t done it, he probably will. That attitude is a contributing factor to this breakfast masterpiece, which combines American staples like sausage, scrambled eggs, and English muffins with Asian aromatics, such as scallions and ginger. The resulting sandwich is welcoming in its familiarity yet exciting in its adventure.

We call for a few specialty ingredients here, which are worth seeking out as they make this sandwich irresistibly nostalgic and indulgent. “What would those ingredients be?” you ask? Mainly Lightlife breakfast sausage and JUST Egg, both of which mimic their animal-based predecessors with stunning similarity. Lightlife’s “Gimme Lean” Sausage (the name could use some work) is soft and moldable, which allows seasonings and aromatics to be worked right into the meat—an opportunity we’ll be taking full advantage of here. JUST Egg is simply the best plant-based scrambled egg out there right now, making it the best option for this application. If you’re a fan of this blog, you know we’re quite fond of VeganEgg by Follow Your Heart, which works wonders in baking and other discrete applications, but when it comes to straight up eggs, JUST takes the cake… or should I say cracks the shell!

Not funny? Okay, let’s pretend that never happened.

We’re aware that JUST Egg’s availability is mainly limited to big cities right now, so if you can’t find a source nearby, go for VeganEgg by Follow Your Heart—it’ll still hit the spot. Thankfully for you more rural folks, Lightlife is available in most major grocers. Hooray!

If you like what your eyes are tasting, then share this recipe with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest at @noeggsorham! For more flame-emoji photos, geeky food talk, and mouth-watering dishes, subscribe to our email list. Tag us in a photo when you create one of our recipes at home so we can share it!

“Come here muffin!”

“Coming!”

“Oh, not you babe. I was talking to the sandwich.”

Asian-Fusion Breakfast Sandwich with Garlic Studded Sausage, Ginger Pepper Vegan Egg, and Sriracha Scallion Mayo (vegan) Pungent scallions, zesty ginger powder, and vibrant sauce elevate this sandwich's American soul with Asian flair. Ingredients Garlic Sausage 1/3 cup Lightlife breakfast sausage

2 medium garlic cloves, finely minced

vegan butter

salt Ginger Pepper Egg 1/3 c JUST Egg

dried grated ginger

black pepper

salt Sandwich 1 English muffin, lightly toasted

vegan mayo 2 tbsps

1 tsp Sriracha

1/2 scallion, thinly sliced* Directions In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, Sriracha, and green onion until incorporated. Taste and adjust spice by adding more Sriracha if desired. Set aside. Heat a small sauté pan over medium heat. While pan heats up, use your hands to mix together Lightlife sausage meat, minced garlic, and a small pinch of salt. Form sausage into a patty roughly the size of your English muffin. Coat the bottom of your pan with a pat of butter, about 1/2 tablespoon, and add in sausage patty. Cook until moderately browned on each side; about 3 minutes per side. While sausage cooks, mix together Just Egg with a pinch of salt, ginger, and black pepper. Set aside for now. When sausage’s finished cooking, wrap it in aluminum foil to keep warm. Reduce heat to medium-low and keep leftover butter in the pan (if pan’s looking dry, add an extra touch of butter). To cook the egg, you have two options: 1.) Place a 3 inch metal cookie cutter in the pan, pour in the egg mixture, and use a small spatula to scramble it until lightly set. Then remove the cookie cutter, flip the egg, and cook until set on second side; about 45 seconds. 2.) Pour the egg mixture into the pan and use a spatula to push the egg into a circle until it starts to set. Once it’s firmed up, flip and cook until set on second side; about 45 seconds. With this method, the egg may spread out further than the size of the muffin, so fold it in half before placing on the sandwich. To assemble sandwich, spoon half of the sauce onto the bottom half of the toasted English muffin. Top with sausage patty, scrambled egg, remaining sauce, and top half of the muffin. Enjoy while fresh! *When cooking with scallions, remove the bottom two centimeters along with any soft green parts on top. From there, you can slice it on the bias, cut it into thin strips, or cut thin rings out of it, which is all you need here.

Advertisements

Your mom probably wants to see this too: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

More

Print

LinkedIn



Reddit

Twitter



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...