Grilled King Oyster Mushrooms Braised in Red Wine and Cocoa Tomato Sauce, Served Over Sesame Garlic Toast (vegan)

Grilled King Oyster Mushrooms Braised in Red Wine and Cocoa Tomato Sauce (vegan)

Tannins from cocoa powder and red wine accent each other, creating a complex base for the sauce. Charred tomatoes, soy sauce, and molasses from brown sugar round out the tight, bitter notes of the wine and cocoa. Meaty oyster mushrooms act as a sponge for the powerful sauce while complimenting the cocoa's depth with its earthiness. Lightly toasted French bread rubbed with garlic and toasted sesame oil brings it all together with crispiness, Maillard flavors, and sharp bite from the raw garlic.