Our 300th Post! Cookies & Cream Filled Strawberry Milk Crepes (vegan)

It may not seem like it, but this recipe is also inspired by Japan (peep our last post for more Japanese related tings). I know, the last one actually made sense, being that it was teriyaki and what not, but as it turns out… crepes are quite the popular street food in Tokyo. Those sweet creations, loaded with ice cream, syrups, and all kinds of fresh fruits really sparked our creativity when we got back to the states (mainly because we could only eat with our eyes). All it took was the discovery that Nesquik’s Strawberry Milk Powder is vegan to set this confection into motion.

“Wait, hol’ up. Did they just say Nesquik’s Strawberry Milk Powder is vegan? Nonetheless, are these fools really about to sink so low that they’ll use MOTHERFUCKIN’ NESQUIK IN THEIR RECIPE?” Yes and yes. Look, health foods are cool, but sometimes we just wanna play around like we’re kids again. Plus, their Strawberry Milk Powder is really nothin’ more than sugar dyed with beet juice and spiked with natural flavors. Not to mention, you only need a quarter cup to make this recipe, which means plenty glasses of strawberry soy milk for sippin’. Time to party like it’s 1999!

“But wait, the processed foods don’t stop there. Things get even more atrocious when they reach for pre-made vegan whipped cream, which is basically the cool whip of the vegan world. I mean, do you guys even realize how lame you sound right now?” Alright, let us explain ourselves… homemade vegan whipped cream is almost impossible to pull off. We’ve experimented endlessly with coconut whipped cream, but at the end of the day it’s never as light & fluffy as real whipped cream, it melts almost instantly, and let’s face it, it still tastes like coconut. Coco Whip on the other hand is stabilized, meaning it doesn’t melt instantly, it only tastes a little bit like coconut, and it can be found in major markets like Sprouts and Whole Foods. If that’s not reason enough for humble cooks like us to buy it, then I give up.

“Okay but like, Oreos. YOU’RE USING OREOS IN YOUR FOOD. They come from a despicable, massive corporation who uses GMOs and all kinds of other scary shit!” First off, we’re not technically using Oreos, we’re using Chocolate Sandwich Cream Cookies from Sprouts, which may just be even better than the original. And yeah, the people behind Oreos are probably evil billionaires, but like, so are the people behind Whole Foods, Amazon, and literally any other big corporation out there, so who the hell cares? Just dunk your cookie into some strawberry soy milk and try your best not to weep over our never-ending cycle of debilitating capitalism, because unless you’re about to live off the grid in some rickety shack, there’s no escaping it.

Sorry, did I get off on a random tangent about capitalism again? My bad, we’re here to talk about food, not omnipresent societal issues, right? Anywho, we’ve done our fair share of experimenting with crepes in the past and we’ll tell you that they’re some tricky motherfuckers. However, once you have the right formula, making them is no problem, and since we’re giving you the right formula, making them will be no problem! All it takes is one or two bad crepes to figure out how to swirl the pan and flip them correctly. After that, crepe-topia is yours! As it turns out, some crepe folklore, such as letting the batter rest for thirty minutes, isn’t even necessary. Hooray for more crepes and less fuss!

If you like what your eyes are tasting, then share this recipe with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest at @noeggsorham! For more flame-emoji photos, geeky food talk, and mouth-watering dishes, subscribe to our email list. Tag us in a photo when you create one of our recipes at home so we can share it!

Crepes Are So Much More Than Flat Pancakes

Cookies & Cream Filled Strawberry Milk Crepes (vegan) Silky pink crepes filled with crushed Oreo whipped cream and fresh strawberries. A touch of powdered sugar, chocolate syrup, and extra whipped cream take things to another world of decadence. Ingredients Crepes 120 grams (1 c) all-purpose flour

pinch of salt

5 oz unsweetened soy milk

5 oz water

24 grams (1/4 c) Strawberry Milk Powder

1.5 oz (3 tbsps) aquafaba (liquid from a can of chickpeas)

28 grams (2 tbsps) Melt Organic Butter

1 tsp vanilla extract Filling 144 grams (1 ½ c) vegan whipped cream (we recommend Coco Whip by SoDelicious )*

recommend 6 chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreos)

4 oz fresh strawberries, sliced Decoration powdered sugar

chocolate syrup

whipped cream

more cookies Directions Place chocolate sandwich cookies in a plastic bag and use a cup or rolling pin to crush them into little bits. Fold crushed cookies with Coco Whip* in a medium mixing bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and place in freezer for up to an hour. (Transfer to fridge after an hour if you need to store it for longer.) In a large bowl, whisk together flour and salt. Place butter in a separate microwave safe bowl or measuring cup and microwave until just barely melted; about 20 seconds. Add soy milk, water, strawberry milk powder, aquafaba, and vanilla to melted butter and whisk until homogenous. Pour about 1/3 of the liquid mixture into the dry ingredients and whisk until smooth (if it’s too dry to absorb it all, add a splash more liquid). Then, slowly pour in the rest of the liquid while whisking constantly. Once all the liquid’s added, pour batter through a fine mesh strainer into another bowl and press with a spatula to smooth it out. Heat an 11 or 12 inch nonstick sauté pan over medium heat. Add a touch of vegetable oil to the pan and use a wadded up paper towel to swoosh oil around the pan. You want just enough oil for the pan to glisten. Once pan’s hot, add 1/3 cup of batter to the pan while swirling it gently. Continue swirling until crepe batter is spread out in a thin, even layer around the pan. Cook until the rim starts to firm up and the edges begin to curl away from the pan. Grab one of the edges with both your hands and carefully flip it. Cook second side until lightly cooked through; 2-3 more minutes. Transfer to a cookie sheet and repeat Steps 6 and 7 until all the crepes are cooked. A Few Notes: 1. The first crepe usually comes out bad. Don’t beat yourself up about it. 2. You may need a little more than 1/3 cup of batter; just feel it out after your first crepe. You want just enough to cover the bottom of the pan. 3. Adjust the heat as needed throughout the cooking process, turning it up if they cook too slowly and turning it down if they start to burn. 4. Usually, I only need to swipe the pan with oil once, however, if your pan starts to get sticky, rub a touch more oil on the pan. To assemble, follow this order: 1. Place a crepe on a plate 2. Spread a few tablespoons of the Cookies & Cream Whipped Cream onto half of the crepe along with a handful of fresh strawberry slices. 3. Fold it over itself, then fold it over again, creating a triangle shape. Repeat for remaining crepes. Top with chocolate syrup, powdered sugar, extra whipped cream, and enjoy! If you have leftover crepes, store them in the freezer for up to an hour or in the fridge for up to 2 days. *I prefer to work with the Coco Whip when it’s thawed just enough to move around. Leaving it out at room temperature for 30 minutes usually does the trick.

Advertisements

Your mom probably wants to see this too: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

More

Print

LinkedIn



Reddit

Twitter



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...