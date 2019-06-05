Normally, we like to be extravagant. If we don’t go out of our way to make each recipe “wow” you in a different way than the last one did, we feel like we did something wrong. Albeit, that does lend our website a more complex and adventurous vibe, which is great, because we wanna challenge you to have fun and explore new things in your kitchen. However, it should be known that we don’t eat this way every day of our lives. On a normal day in the house, we’re drinkin’ chocolate banana smoothies, whipping up fried rice, and making simple stir-frys out of whatever veggies are laying around. Kim’s go-to breakfast, in fact, is nothing more than a simple tofu scramble, which made her think “why don’t we turn this into a recipe?”

As you can probably guess, that dish is exactly what you’re seeing here. It ain’t super complex and it doesn’t require 15 steps or expensive ingredients, but it simply hits the freakin’ spot. Its flavors are deep, bright, savory, and all-around comforting. Lightly seared tofu forms the base of the dish, crisp red bell peppers brightens things up, garlic and onion provide soul, vegan fish sauce brings an undefinable and complex umph, while vegan parmesan rounds everything out with its sharp saltiness. Plus, not every recipe has to be an in-depth science experiment… er, at least that’s what we tell ourselves.

So, without further adieu, here’s your next go-to breakfast! Or at least we hope… if not, that’s cool too. Oh, you don’t like tofu? Says it gives you man boobs? Okay, well… enjoy your steak.

To-fuk Wit’ Us

Easy One Pan Tofu Scramble Lightly seared tofu is seasoned with fragrant black pepper, complex vegan fish sauce, and sharp vegan parmesan, then tossed with crisp red peppers, spicy garlic, and fresh spinach. Ingredients One 14 oz package of firm tofu

1/2 c largely chopped red bell pepper (~1/2 pepper)

1/2 c largely chopped onion (~1/4 small onion)

3 large cloves of garlic, minced

4 large handfuls of fresh spinach

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for serving

1 tbsp vegan fish sauce*

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp paprika

1/4 tsp fresh cracked black pepper

VioLife parmesan Directions Slice open three edges of plastic covering on tofu container, hold it at an angle over sink, and apply pressure against plastic covering to extract as much liquid as possible. Transfer tofu block to a thicket of paper towels (about 4 half-sheets deep) and press down with another thicket of paper towels. Press down and squeeze until paper towel is drenched (don’t worry about it losing its shape). Heat a medium-large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add in olive oil once hot, then crumble tofu into pan, leaving some big pieces throughout. Throw in salt, paprika, black pepper, and toss to combine. Cook until lightly browned without stirring (about 4 minutes). Toss in bell pepper and onion, stir to incorporate, and cook until browned again (about another 4 minutes). Add garlic, stir it up, and repeat browning. After browning for third time, add in spinach, fish sauce, and toss until spinach is wilted (about 2 minutes). Turn off the heat, grate in a liberal amount of parmesan using a lemon zester (the more the better), and fold in. Distribute among two bowls, top with extra parmesan and olive oil, and enjoy as is or with sriracha and ketchup! *Vegan fish sauce can be found at most Oriental markets for less than $4. However, if you can’t find any, you can replace it with soy sauce for a deeper flavor.

