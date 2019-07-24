eBook Highlight: Classic Light & Fluffy Pancakes with Umami Shiitake Bacon (vegan, gluten-free, and lectin-free)



Don’t tell us you guys forgot we released a lectin-free, vegan eBook appropriately titled “Lectin-Free, Meet Vegan,” this April did ya? Okay good! Even if you never purchased the ebook (which is a mere $5), you may recognize these photogenic pancakes from the front cover, and if you were ever indecisive about whether the eBook’s for you or not, we hope this feature lends you an idea of what to expect!

While all the info you need is virtually printed in these pages, we have to say, these pancakes hit every criteria of what makes pancakes perfect; fluffiness, tenderness, golden-browness, and subtle sweetness are all in tact. As you know if you’re reading this, we’ve since moved on from gluten and lectin-free cooking, however, these pancakes are so satisfying that we haven’t found the need to make another pancake recipe. Alas what I’m trying to say is, despite them lacking flour, butter, and other “essential” stuff, they’re absolutely perfect! At the end of the day, it’s not about what your food does or doesn’t have, it’s about how it hits your spirit, tastebuds, and memory.

We hope you guys enjoy this feature! Paired with smoky mushroom bacon, this breakfast is nostalgic, comforting, and absolutely classic. Get your copy of Lectin-Free, Meet Vegan here!

A Cake in a Pan

Classic Light & Fluffy Pancakes with Umami Shiitake Bacon (vegan, gluten-free, and lectin-free) A Plant Paradox-friendly take on traditional buttermilk pancakes & smoky bacon. We were legitimately shocked that vegan, lectin-free, & gluten-free pancakes could be this soft, moist, and light. To top them off, fresh blueberries, sugar-free maple syrup, and soft coconut whipped make this a vibrant & comforting breakfast. Ingredients Pancakes 1/2 cup (68 grams) sorghum flour

1/2 cup (64 grams) cassava flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum

3 tablespoons aquafaba

2 tablespoons avocado or vegetable oil

2 tablespoons coconut cream

2 tablespoons sugar or Swerve

1 tablespoon lemon juice or rice vinegar

1 cup water Shiitake Bacon 3 ounces (about 5 large caps) shiitake mushrooms, stems removed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

heavy pinch of salt Coconut Whipped Cream 1/2 cup heavy coconut whipping cream

1 tablespoon powdered sugar or Confectioner’s Swerve

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract Serving Syrup of your choice

Fresh blueberries Directions Pre-heat oven to 400° F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Thinly slice mushroom caps then toss them with oil, liquid smoke, and a very heavy pinch of salt. Spread out evenly on prepped baking sheet. Bake until they’re shriveled up and dark in color; about 30 minutes. They become crispier as they cool. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together aquafaba, avocado oil, coconut cream, Swerve, lemon juice, and water until smooth & frothy. Add all of the dry ingredients to a fine mesh strainer and sift directly on top of wet ingredients. Whisk until batter is smooth. Set a non-stick griddle to 350° F or heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Once hot, spray with a touch of non-stick spray or place some oil on a paper towel and rub on pan to coat. Measure out 1/3 cup of pancake batter and pour onto griddle or pan. Ensure there’s enough free space to flip them. Cook until bottom is golden brown and sides are set—about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until browned on second side—about 2 more minutes. Transfer to a plate, cover with a clean towel to keep warm, then repeat for remaining pancakes. To make coconut whipped cream, place Swerve, vanilla, and chilled coconut cream in a metal mixing bowl and beat on high with a hand-whisk or stand-up mixer until coconut cream is fluffy and stiff; about 3 minutes. Serve pancakes with whipped cream, crispy mushroom bacon, fresh blueberries, and as much sugar-free maple syrup as your heart desires! *The colder your coconut cream is, the easier it’ll be to whip up. For best results, store it in the fridge the night before using. If you’re in a rush, put it in a shallow pan and place in fridge for a couple hours.

