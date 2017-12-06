Homemade Ketchup (made with erythritol)

Recipe adapted from wholenewmom.com; thanks for the super simple goodness, Adrienne!
Homemade Ketchup
Simple ketchup, simply sweetened with erythritol.
Ingredients
- 6 oz can organic tomato puree
- 2/3 c water
- 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 1/2 tbsp erythritol or xylitol**
- 3/4 tsp salt
- 3/4 tsp onion powder
- 3/4 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp ground allspice
- 1/16 tsp cayenne
Directions
- Thoroughly stir together all of the ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.
*If you don’t have erythritol or xylitol, try using 1/8 liquid stevia extract in its place. Add more from there if you want it to be sweeter.
