By: No Eggs or Ham
Condiments, Recipe Essentials,

Homemade Ketchup (made with erythritol)


Recipe adapted from wholenewmom.com; thanks for the super simple goodness, Adrienne!

  • Servings: 1 1/2 cups
Simple ketchup, simply sweetened with erythritol.

Ingredients

  • 6 oz can organic tomato puree
  • 2/3 c water
  • 2 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 tbsp erythritol or xylitol**
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 3/4 tsp onion powder
  • 3/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp ground allspice
  • 1/16 tsp cayenne

Directions

  1. Thoroughly stir together all of the ingredients in a medium sized mixing bowl. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 weeks.

*If you don’t have erythritol or xylitol, try using 1/8 liquid stevia extract in its place. Add more from there if you want it to be sweeter.

