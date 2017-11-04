I’m SO happy that November is here – it’s probably the best month for an American food blogger, given the entire country’s hype around food. November also happens to be our first magazine feature (did I spill the beans too soon?). That’s right, No Eggs or Ham will have a couple of recipes inside the…Read More
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
Here at No Eggs or Ham, we love dishes with light flavors that subtly compliment one another to form an elegant, well put together dish (our spicy tamarind pasta is a good example). But, we also love super ultra mega indulgent dishes, stacked to the brim with flavor in every single bite. This is one…Read More
Crispy Baked Rosemary Fries
French fries have become one of most Americans’ favorite culinary inventions. The “French” part of the word derives from the way potatoes are cut, as a “French cut” refers to slicing something into thin strips. Aside from the fact that many of us avoid potatoes and fast food restaurants like the plague (myself included), fries…Read More
Spicy Tamarind Pasta (lectin and gluten-free)
Every now and then, we owe ourselves an easy meal. Something that doesn’t exude excess creative energy, require nit-picky prep, or dirty much in the way of dishes. Assumably – unless you’re a chef or food blogger – that’s what most of your meals probably look like, but for me, I assume that you guys…Read More
Polynesian Sauce & Tempeh Nuggets
Do you have any fond memories of strolling through a Chick-fil-A drive thru? Or jonesing for one bite of a nugget on a Sunday afternoon, when every single Chick-fil-A in existence is closed? I know I do. If so, you’re probably familiar with their scrumptious, thick, sweet, and tangy Polynesian sauce & crispy, salty, seasoned…Read More
Tender Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, and Sour Cream & Onion Drizzle
This is one of those super easy, lazy mid-day lunch type of recipes that doesn’t dirty many dishes yet remains immensely fresh, healthy, and satisfying. Like most of our recipes, this dish is vegan, lectin-free, grain free, and sugar free! Let’s get to it, shall we?The base of this dish comes from sweet potato noodles,…Read More
Lectin-Free Caesar Salad
Caesar Salad is a simplistic dish, made from nothing but a creamy dressing – containing garlic, mayonnaise, anchovies, and Worcestershire sauce – tossed with crisp, romaine lettuce, served piping cold. Its simplicity is also what predisposes it as one of the most abused dishes in America. The tricky thing is, if any one of the…Read More
Sweet Potato Spice Latté
In the last post I said that along with the changing of seasons comes my incessant desire to eat sweet potatoes 24/7 – did you think I was kidding? With pumpkin spice lattés, popcorn, cookies, hand soap (yes, hand soap), and other souvenirs, it’s hard not to want in on the craze, no matter how…Read More
Fluffy Sesame Muffins (sugar-free, grain-free, paleo, & vegan)
Hello October! It’s nice to feel your gentle, chilly breeze again. Along with the change of seasons comes my incessant desire to eat anything & everything sweet potato related: sweet potato pie, sweet potato soup, roasted sweet potato, mashed sweet potato – Autumn’s got me wantin’ it all. One of sweet potato’s most unique application…Read More