Glazed Gingerbread Cupcakes (v, sugar-free, gf, & lectin-limited)

“Raise your hand if you like cupcakes!”

“Alright, yeah, you go Cassandra! I like cupcakes too. The rest of you can eat muffins for the rest of your life.”

“But aren’t they the same thing?”

“THE SAME THING? You’ve got to be kidding me! You’ve been in culinary school for how long and you think they’re the same thing?

No, muffins aren’t just balding cupcakes. They’re made completely differently!”

“Well what exactly is the difference then?”

“For starters, cupcakes are made via the creaming method and muffins are made via the muffin method. Two, cupcakes have a lighter, fluffier texture, whereas muffins have a denser, more moist consistency about them.”

“But what’s a cupcake without frosting?”

“My sister… you better watch what you say in the presence of these cupcakes. Any self-respecting cupcake needs no frosting! In fact, frosting is just, well… the frosting on top!”

“… I want a muffin.”

“Ergh! Class dismissed.”

Does this scenario seem familiar to you?

No matter what side of the spectrum you’re on, cupcakes are just that – cakes in a cup. Surely, I need not beat you over the head with the differences between the muffin and creaming method… oh, you’re unaware?

Lemme break it down like this

Muffin Method: Wet Ingredients + Dry Ingredients = Batter

Creaming Method: (Cold Fat + Granulated Sweetener) + Wet Ingredients + Sifted Dry Ingredients = Batter

Oh, and I forgot to mention that fluffed up egg whites or aquafaba can be added to both at the end of the process in order to create a lighter consistency, which is a route I frequently take, as gluten free baked goods tend to air on the dense side.

When scrolling through the ingredients, you may notice a strange one: Swerve Confectioners Style Sweetener. Don’t be alarmed, I ain’t gettin’ paid to plug their name in here. Rather, they’re the only company that sells powdered erythritol, which is the perfect substitute for powdered sugar that’s almost impossible to replicate otherwise.

Basically, sugar-free icings & glazes are within reach!

All technicalities aside however, these cupcakes are ginger-y, tender, sweet, and perfect for the holidays. If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Happy Holidays,

Ryan & Kim

Glazed Gingerbread Cupcakes Tender ginger cakes with a heavy glaze. Ingredients Dry Ingredients 204 g (1 1/2 c) sorghum flour

96 g (3/4 c) cassava flour

8 g (2 tsp) baking powder

4 g (1 tsp) dried, ground ginger

2 g (1/2 tsp) baking soda

2 g salt (1/2 tsp) salt

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp allspice Wet Ingredients 84 g (1/4 c + 2 tbsp) buttery coconut oil or virgin coconut oil

or 72 g (1/4 c + 2 tbsp) erythritol

3 flax eggs (3 tbsp flaxmeal + 8 tbsp water)

6 oz (3/4 c) light coconut milk

4 oz (1/2 c) aquafaba (use Eden’s beans to ensure lectin-free)

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

3/4 tsp liquid stevia extract

1/2 tsp vanilla extract Glaze 72 – 108 g (1/2 c – 3/4 c ) Swerve Confectioner’s Style Sweetener , sifted

, sifted 3 tbsp light coconut milk Directions Place oil/butter in fridge for at least 15 minutes. Pre-heat oven to 350° F and line 9 cupcakes tins with paper liners. In the bowl of your stand up mixer fitted with the whisk attachment or in a large mixing bowl with an electric hand whisk, beat the aquafaba ’til stiff peaks are formed; 5-10 minutes. Transfer to a clean bowl, cover with plastic wrap, and place in fridge to be used later. Clean out mixing bowl for use in step 6. While aquafaba whips, sift together all of the dry ingredients into a large bowl. The salt won’t likely sift, so add it directly to the bowl after sifting the other ingredients. In a separate container, throughly whisk together the flax eggs, coconut milk, stevia, & vanilla. In the same bowl the aquafaba was whisked in, beat together the chilled oil & erythritol with the paddle attachment or an electric hand whisk until the mixture is homogenous and light, scraping down the sides with a spatula at least once; about 2 minutes in total. To the butter erythritol mixture, add in 1/3 of the wet ingredients and beat at slow speed until combined. Then, add in 1/3 of the dry ingredients and beat on slow ’til combined. Repeat until both the wet and the dry ingredients are fully incorporated. Remove aquafaba from fridge. If it’s still at stiff or medium peaks, it’s good to use. However, if it deflated, give it a quick whisk to bring it back to stiff peaks. Stir half of the aquafaba into the batter until it’s no longer visible. Carefully fold in the second half – if a few specks remain, that’s okay. This is to make the cupcakes fluffier. Fill the prepared tins up to the top of the liner with the batter, then smooth out with your finger or a spatula. Place in oven for 17-21 minutes, or until the cupcakes are set around the exterior yet still lightly jiggly in the center; a toothpick inserted into the middle should come out mostly clean. Cool in pan for 10 minutes, then remove to a cooling rack or plate for the rest of the cooling process; about another 40 minutes. While they cool, prepare your glaze by whisking together coconut milk and 1/2 c of your sifted powdered sugar substitute. For a thin glaze, the consistency should run off a spoon. For a thicker glaze, add in additional Swerve until it longer runs off a spoon. Spoon glaze atop of your cooled cupcakes and enjoy! Store remaining cakes in an airtight container for up to 4 days at room temperature.

