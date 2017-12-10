As the weather shrinks colder, my desire for heart warming foods grows stronger. Soul comforting, robust stews and soups that make you wanna cuddle up on the couch beside someone you love.

Okay, who am I kidding, I live in LA and the weather isn’t getting any colder. But that doesn’t mean I don’t crave easy comfort food all year ‘round. For someone who grew up eating chili, this is my favorite one of all time. In a sense, it’s a little bit of a hybrid between classic chili and barbecue baked beans; in other words, this chili is “meaty,” smoky, lightly sweet, spicy, and very hearty.

What separates this chili apart from all others I’ve prior is the addition of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce. Chipotle peppers are smoked jalepenos – which are indeed peeled and seeded – that are usually packed in adobo sauce, which is a lightly sweet, tomato cumin sauce. (Yes, the tomatoes are also peeled & deseeded). Together, chipotle and adobo are a heavenly duo that makes almost any Mexi-Cali dish pop.

We’ve added finely chopped tempeh in place of ground meat, which adds chewy texture to the stew. As far as vegetation goes, we kept it simple with onions, carrots, and garlic; for this type of chili, I find that the addition of starchy vegetables would make the stew too mushy. And because chili loves beans, we used pressure cooked black beans, which can buy in a can from Eden foods, or you can use some that you’ve pressure cooked yourself.

Part of the beauty behind this dish is that only takes one pot, 45 minutes, and little prep in the way of chopping. Basically, it’s perfect for a lazy Sunday night where you don’t really like cooking but you also don’t want Chinese take-out… not that there’s anything wrong with Chinese take out.

Cheers!

Ryan & Kim

One-Pot Chipotle Chili A pot full of smoky, spicy, winter comfort. Ingredients 1 8-oz block of tempeh, very finely chopped or crumbled

1/2 large red onion, medium chop

2 medium carrots, cut into large chunks

6 large cloves of garlic, roughly chopped (large pieces are okay)

3 c mushroom broth

15 oz pressure-cooked black beans , rinsed and drained (1 can’s worth)

, rinsed and drained (1 can’s worth) 1 6-oz can of tomato paste

1 1/2 tbsp tamari, divided

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp chipotle in adobo sauce

2 tbsp erythritol

1 tbsp chili powder

1/2 tbsp cumin

1/2 tbsp paprika

1/4 tsp allspice

1/4 tsp mustard powder

1/4 tsp salt Directions Add tempeh, enough water to cover, apple cider vinegar, and 1 tbsp tamari to a medium soup pot over high heat. Boil – stirring once or twice – until all the water has evaporated. Drop heat to medium high and add olive oil, onions, carrots, and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions & tempeh are lightly browned; about 6 minutes. At this point, drop heat to medium-low and add in all remaining ingredients. Stir to combine, cover with a lid, and cook until carrots are fork tender; 30-40 minutes. Serve while fresh with cornless bread, rice, or whatever you like to eat chili with! Allow leftovers to cool to room temperature on the counter, then place in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. Reheat on the stovetop over medium heat until bubbly.

