Rich Dark Chocolate Brownies with Large Sea Salt Flakes (vegan, gf, sugar-free, & lectin-free)

Typically on Sundays we share some post about our personal lives, new ingredients, or whatever else we feel like talking about, but this week we have something better – BROWNIES. Not just any brownies, THE BEST FUCKING BROWNIES that just so happen to be VEGAN, SUGAR-FREE, AND GLUTEN-FREE.

“Too good to be true” you’re probably thinking. Sorry skeptic, but we’re speaking the truth. These brownies are the product of studying the best brownie recipes from trusted bakers as well as many, many, many failed trials. “How many failed trials?” you ask – at least six, but potentially more (it’s been a while since we finished this recipe so I cannot remember all the details). With patience, careful tweaking, and repetition, it’s possible to make any recipe absolutely perfect – and it doesn’t even matter what it’s made up of.

That being said, brownies are one of those quintessential baked goods. They’re a classic. They’re nostalgic. They’re popular. They’re simple. But just like all simple things, they can be easily messed up. That’s why we never settled in our quest for perfect brownies; we wanted brownies that were the perfect balance between fudge-y, rich, light, chewy, soft, moist, and decadent. So, here we are – six test batches of brownies later – with the ultimate brownie recipe.

Let’s get to it!

Rich Dark Chocolate Brownies with Large Sea Salt Flakes (vegan, sugar-free, & lectin-free) Brownies with a perfect balance of fudginess, chewiness, richness, airiness, softness, and total decadence. The absence of sugar, gluten, and dairy go completely unnoticed here. Ingredients Ganache 112 grams (1/2 cup) buttery coconut oil

4 ounces dark chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate*

12 grams (2 tablespoons) dutch processed cocoa powder Wet Ingredients 4 tablespoons “Vegan Egg” powder by Follow Your Heart

5 ounces (1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons) ice cold water*

192 grams (1 cup) erythritol or granular Swerve

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt Dry Ingredients 34 grams (1/2 cup) sorghum flour

32 grams (1/2 cup) cassava flour

24 grams (1/4 cup) dutch processed cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon xanthan gum Topping (optional) large sea salt flakes Directions Pre-heat oven to 350° F and cut a piece of parchment paper to fit into the bottom of a 9.25 x 4.25″ loaf pan, with excess paper on each side to help you remove the brownies later on. If your loaf pan is prone to sticking, coat it with a light layer of coconut oil then set aside. In the bowl of a stand-up mixer fitted with a whisk attachment or in a large bowl with an electric hand whisk, beat the Vegan Egg powder and water together until mixture is thoroughly combined; about 2 minutes. Scrape down sides of the bowl with a spatula and toss in the vanilla, salt, and erythritol. Beat on high until mixture is airy and light in color – about 8 minutes – scraping down the sides once or twice. While egg mixture whips, make ganache by placing chocolate chips and cocoa powder in a small bowl. Melt buttery coconut oil in a small pot until it’s hot to the touch – about 175° F. Pour melted oil over chocolate chips & cocoa powder and allow it to sit for 5 minutes, untouched. Then stir it until all of the chocolate has melted and mixture is smooth. Once egg mixture is light and fluffy, reduce the speed to low and slowly pour in chocolate ganache. Mix until chocolate is fully incorporated. Remove bowl from stand-up mixer and sift in all of the dry ingredients directly on top of the chocolate egg mixture. Gently fold with a spatula until dry ingredients are no longer visible. Transfer batter to prepped loaf pan and spread out with spatula until top is smooth and flat. Place in oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and bang the bottom of the pan on the counter three times. This creates flat brownies instead of brownies with an indented center. Sprinkle on a few heavy pinches of large sea salt flakes at this time. Place back in oven for another 20 minutes. Place pan on cooling rack for 10 minutes then transfer brownies directly to the rack using the parchment sling. Allow to cool for at least 15 more minutes before cutting. They’ll be very fudgy if you eat them while they’re warm. For a cleaner cut and more well-rounded brownies, allow them to cool for an hour before devouring. To cut them, use a sharp chef’s knife to cut once down the middle vertically and 3 times across horizontally, thus creating 8 square pieces. Store brownies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. If you desire warm brownies, re-heat in a 350°F oven until warm; about 6 minutes. *There’s a brand named Lily’s that makes stevia & erythritol sweetened chocolate chips and chocolate bars. Otherwise, use chocolate that’s 70-80% dark. *To make ice cold water, place a few cubes of ice in water and stir until it’s freezing cold. Just be sure to measure the water without the ice before using it.

Advertisements