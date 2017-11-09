Sweet & Savory Cornless Bread

I’m aware that it seems silly to make a food item based around something that I choose not to eat – i.e. cornbread – but, if I crave something, I make it work. Simple as ‘dat.

A couple of weeks ago, Kim and I were testing out sugar cookies made from sorghum flour, through which we discovered that sorghum flour lends a mealy texture that’s almost identical to fine cornmeal. While, for various reasons, the cookies haven’t made their way onto the blog yet, we unintentionally discovered the key ingredient to make righteous Cornless Cornbread.

I’ve to realize that replacing corn with sorghum actually makes a good bit of sense, given that they’re both grains, they can both be popped, and they both have a subtle, nutty flavor. Given these similarities, they have similar effects in baking. Sorghum flour, like cornmeal, has a gritty texture, which, when combined with cassava flour – this bread’s replacement for the all purpose flour – creates a quick-bread with a moist, pleasantly gritty, and fluffy consistency.

A quick bread, by the way, is a bread that’s made with baking soda & baking powder in place of yeast. Because they don’t have to rise before baking, people deemed them “quick-breads.” Such breads also happen to be assembled via the muffin method, where all of the dry ingredients are mixed together, all of the wet ingredients mixed together, then they’re combined until the batter just comes together, which is thick but pourable, as if it just crossed the line from being dough into being batter.

While this baked delight is delicious without any added flavors, the addition of garlic powder and fresh sage elevates its indulgence levels to new heights. To lend sweetness, we went with a quarter cup of xylitol; because it has crystals (as discussed in our previous post), it works like a wet ingredient in baked goods, just like sugar, and lends a more authentic sweet flavor than stevia does.

However, if you can’t get your hands on xylitol or erythritol, you can attempt to replace it with 1/4 tsp liquid stevia extract. Albeit, the texture will likely be dryer without the xylitol, so you may need to thin it out with additional coconut milk to achieve the right consistency.

All in all, this Cornless Bread is a beautiful pairing with cranberry jelly, mushroom gravy, and alongside your favorite Thanksgiving sides. Alas, you can welcome sweet & savory cornbread back into your life, this time without any of the lectins, sugar, gluten, dairy, or corn.

All the best,

Ryan & Kim

Sweet & Savory Cornless Bread Cornbread just found his long lost, lectin-free brother. Savory, sweet, herbal, and garlicky! Ingredients Dry Ingredients 175 g (1 1/4 c) sorghum flour (plus more for pan)

64 g (1/2 c) cassava flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp garlic powder (optional) Wet Ingredients 8 oz (1 c) light coconut milk *

* 2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flax meal + 5 tbsp water)

56 g (1/4 c) melted buttery coconut oil or virgin coconut oil (plus more for pan)

or virgin coconut oil (plus more for pan) 48 g (1/4 c) xylitol or erythritol

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp fresh sage, finely chopped (optional) Directions Pre-heat oven to 400° F and prepare a 9 inch cake pan by coating the bottom and sides with coconut oil and dusting it with sorghum flour. Once completely coated, shake out any excess flour. In a large mixing bowl, thoroughly whisk together all of the dry ingredients. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together all of the dry ingredients. Pour the wet ingredients on top of the dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until there are no dry spots remaining; about 15 seconds of stirring. Transfer batter to prepped cake pan and smooth out the top out with your spoon. Bake in oven for 20-25 minutes or until the sides pull away from the pan and the middle is no longer jiggly. Remove from oven and cool in pan for 15 minutes. Then, carefully remove from pan onto a plate or cooling rack to cool the rest of the way. Note: The best way to do remove the bread is to a run a knife around the sides to ensure it’s not sticking, place a plate over the top, and then quickly invert the pan. To get your cornless bread right side up, put a plate ontop of that plate and flip it once again. Once cooled, cut into shapes of your preference and enjoy with cranberry jam, mushroom gravy, or with your Thanksgiving dinner. Store leftovers in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days. *If you don’t have light coconut milk, mix 3 oz (1/4 c + 2 tbsp) of full-fat coconut milk with 5 oz of water… which is totally what we did.

