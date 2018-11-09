Apple Bourbon Breakfast Bread (vegan & gluten-free)

Two of our biggest hits last year were our Cornless Bread and Cornless Cake, both of which mimic the pleasantly gritty texture of cornbread without any of the corn. The secret is sorghum flour, a whole grain flour that has a similar texture to fine cornmeal, making it a unique ingredient for those who try to avoid corn. While I’m not one to avoid corn anymore, I figured why not build upon last year’s recipe and make it fluffier, moister, holiday-ier, and indulgent-er? Okay, maybe I’m gettin’ a little carried away with the descriptions, but this recipe just reached its next evolution.

See, I’ve learned a thing or two about baking in the past year, from using xanthan gum to create a better rise, implementing Vegan Egg powder by Follow Your Heart for an extra fluffy texture, to replacing regular granular sweeteners with brown sugar for a texture that’s more moist. All of which go into use here to make this bread “OHH MMYY GGOOSSHHH” worthy. Quick humble brag: that’s the actual response I got from people who tried this bread, including people who aren’t vegan and don’t know a thing about gluten-free baking.

In case you’re like “what the heck is an Apple Bourbon Breakfast Bread?” It’s a lightly sweetened quick-bread, akin to pumpkin loaf or banana bread, that’s spiked with bourbon (or spiced rum) and fresh apple chunks. Like all quick-breads, this loaf is made via the muffin method, where the dry ingredients are mixed together, the wet ingredients are mixed together, then they meet in a magical moment of holy matrimony. Any solid fillings – in this case, apples – are folded in at the end, the loaf is baked, and the entire house is filled up with a scent as comforting as apple pie.

Slice this loaf up while it’s still warm and top with a hefty slice of vegan butter for a subtly sweet breakfast that’ll soothe your heart and stomach without sparking too much of a sweet tooth early in the day. This bread is:

Easy to make

Holiday spiced, fragrant with apple, and laced with bourbon

About 15 minutes of prep time and 25 minutes bake time

Tender, soft, and moist with a pleasantly crisp topping

Vegan and gluten-free

If you like what your tastebuds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Apple Bourbon Breakfast Bread (vegan & gluten-free) Fluffy quick-bread with a texture nostalgic of cornbread, laced with Bourbon, fragrant with apples, and sprinkled with crispy cinnamon brown sugar. Ingredients Dry 204 g (11/2 c) sorghum flour

60 g (1/2 c) cassava flour

2 1/2 tsps baking powder

3/4 tsp salt

1/8 tsp xanthan gum Wet 1 tbsp vegan egg powder + 1/4 c cold water

96 g (1/2 c) dark brown sugar

75 g (1/3 c) vegan butter, melted

6 oz (3/4 c) water

2 oz (1/4 c) full-fat coconut milk or coconut cream

1 oz (2 tbsps) bourbon or spiced rum Apple Filling 1 c peeled & diced apples (we used a mixture of granny smith and fuji)

1 tbsp dry ingredients Streusel 24 g (2 tbsps) dark brown sugar

1/2 tsp cinnamon

small pinch of salt Directions Pre-heat oven to 400° F. Lightly grease and line a 9.25 x 4.25 inch loaf pan with a parchment sling. Sift together all of the dry ingredients into a large mixing bowl. Toss 1 tablespoon of the dry ingredients with the apples in a separate bowl and set aside. Whisk together vegan egg powder with cold water in a medium mixing bowl until smooth. Whisk in brown sugar and melted butter until smooth followed by the rest of the wet ingredients. Pour wet ingredients on top of the dry ingredients and stir until smooth. Fold in apple chunks until incorporated. Transfer to prepped loaf pan and smooth out the top. Mix together the streusel ingredients in a small bowl, sprinkle on top of loaf, and lightly press down. Bake at 400° F until a toothpick comes out clean; about 25 minutes. Cool in pan for 15 minutes then use parchment sling to transfer to a cooling rack. Slice and enjoy while warm with a pat of vegan butter or allow it to cool completely and store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 days. Reheat in a broiler until warm; about 1.5 minutes per side.

