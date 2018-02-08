This our go-to replacement for parmesan. It’s quick to make, cheesy, salty, free of most allergens and totally free of lectins. Enjoy on vegan broccoli cheddar soup, spaghetti & meatballs, lemon caper pasta, one-pot chili, or on anything you’d usually put parmesan on!

Go Forth & Parm,

Ryan & Kim

Blanched Almond Vegan Parmesan (Plant Paradox friendly) Cheesy, salty & nutty topping with a bite from mustard and kick from lemon. Ingredients 1 cup blanched slivered almonds

1/2 c nutritional yeast

1 tbsp lemon juice

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp yellow mustard powder Directions Heat oven to 350° F. Once the temperature is reached, spread almonds out on a baking sheet and place in oven until lightly browned around the edges; about 4 minutes. Transfer to a food processor along with all other ingredients. Pulse until the the mixture resembles coarse meal (reference photo in post). Taste and add more salt if desired. Store in fridge for up to two weeks.

