This our go-to replacement for parmesan. It’s quick to make, cheesy, salty, free of most allergens and totally free of lectins. Enjoy on vegan broccoli cheddar soup, spaghetti & meatballs, lemon caper pasta, one-pot chili, or on anything you’d usually put parmesan on!
Go Forth & Parm,
Ryan & Kim
Blanched Almond Vegan Parmesan (Plant Paradox friendly)
Cheesy, salty & nutty topping with a bite from mustard and kick from lemon.
Ingredients
- 1 cup blanched slivered almonds
- 1/2 c nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp yellow mustard powder
Directions
- Heat oven to 350° F. Once the temperature is reached, spread almonds out on a baking sheet and place in oven until lightly browned around the edges; about 4 minutes.
- Transfer to a food processor along with all other ingredients. Pulse until the the mixture resembles coarse meal (reference photo in post). Taste and add more salt if desired.
- Store in fridge for up to two weeks.
