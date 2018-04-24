Nut-Free Vegan Mozzarella (lectin-free & gluten-free)

You guys, I didn’t think we could do it either. I didn’t think we could make a vegan mozzarella that stretches, browns, and melts just like real mozzarella without the use of cashews, but I’m here to report that we’ve done just that. Please hold your applause for the end, thank you.

If you’ve tasted a few vegan mozzarellas, you’ve likely come across Miyoko’s Vegan Mozzarella, which is the best freaking mozzarella on the market. The only problem for some is that it contains cashews & for those eating a lectin-free diet, cashews are one of the things that are to be avoided. Unfortunately, they’re also used in almost every vegan cheese recipe.

I tried subsisting blanched almonds for cashews, but they don’t become as creamy – oh well, that experiment landed us with Vegan Ricotta Cheese, which is pretty fire too. But I still had to find a substitute if I wanted to nail the texture of a good vegan mozzarella, so I went to my thought dungeon and started thinking. Before long I thought: “why not use coconut butter?” Like cashews, coconut butter is light in color, relatively light in flavor, and costs similarly to cashews (thankfully not as expensive as Macadamia nuts or something like that).

Any how, I plugged the coconut butter in the place of cashews in Miyoko’s vegan mozzarella recipe, which can be found here, along with a few other substitutions & alterations, and eureka! Not only had we achieved a nut-free vegan mozzarella, we achieved an overall damn good cheese.

Move out the way cashews, we’ve got a vegan cheese that anyone can eat.

This mozzarella:

Is quick & easy to make (for a cheese at least)

Stretches

Browns

Is salty & subtly tangy

Is soft

Melts

Hope you all enjoy this recipe! We made this one for Bianca, who sent an email to us about a month ago requesting a thick, vegan mozzarella and an all American style cheese pizza (I’m sure you can guess what’s next). If you have a recipe you’d like us to recreate to fit your current diet, let us know via this page; we’re always creating the recommendations our followers recommend us!

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Be Cheesy,

Ryan

Nut-Free Vegan Mozzarella (lectin-free & gluten-free) Salty & lightly tangy mozzarella that stretches, browns, and melts. Ingredients 1/2 c coconut butter *

* 1/2 c full-fat coconut milk

2 tbsp water

3/4 tsp salt

1 probiotic capsule*

1/2 c water

1 tbsp agar-agar*

1 tbsp tapioca starch Directions In a mini food processor or personal-sized blender, blend together coconut butter, coconut milk, 2 tbsp water, and salt until creamy. Transfer to a clean mason jar. Stir in the powder from one probiotic capsule until no clumps remain. Then cover top of jar with a sheet of paper towel or cheesecloth and place on the outer rim of the mason jar lid. Allow to ferment at room temperature until lightly tangy, 4-6 hours. Once coconut mixture is tangy, combine 1/2 c water, agar agar, and tapioca starch together in a small pot. Bring to a boil – whisking constantly – over medium heat. Once the mixture bubbles and becomes extremely thick and stretchy, turn the heat down to low and cook for 2 more minutes, stirring constantly with a wooden spoon (the wooden spoon will clump up at this point). Add coconut mixture into pot with agar agar mixture and stir until completely smooth. Fill a large mixing bowl full of heavily iced water. Fill up a 1/3 cup measuring tool with mixture from the pot and drop it into the ice water. Repeat for rest of mixture; should create about 3 balls. Allow to chill in ice water for 15 minutes then remove using your hands and form it into a ball shape. Repeat for other balls. Cover each individual ball with plastic wrap or keep ’em in an airtight container for at least an hour before using. Keep in the fridge for up to a week. Note: If you’d like to grate the cheese, place in in the freezer for 20 minutes before grating it. *Recipe adapted from Miyoko’s vegan mozzarella recipe; thank you for making the most ingenious vegan cheeses ever Miyoko! *To ensure coconut butter is loose, place your jar in a bowl of hot tap water for 10-15 minutes, changing out the water with freshly hot water as needed. *For your probiotic capsule, you don’t need anything fancy, just a vegetarian strand of probiotics inside a capsule. No superfoods or anything else required. *Agar-agar may sound freaky, but it’s actually a form of Red algae extract that’s acquired via boiling the algae. Agar-agar is essentially a 1:1 vegetarian gelatin replacement.

Advertisements