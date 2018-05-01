Easy, 40-Minute Feel Good Bowl (Plant Paradox-friendly, grain-free & vegan)

Sweet miso glaze. Cinnamon roasted sweet potato spears. Garlic olive oil sautéed broccolini. Tender cauliflower rice. And crisp radish slices.

Happy May!

We’re excited to enter another month of No Eggs or Hamming with you guys as we’ve recently come into big news, decided to embark on more videos, and have started our biggest project yet. This month you can expect new recipes every Tuesday & Friday, along with a new series called “Ingredient Insights” – where we share quick information on four ingredients that we put to use in our kitchen – which will be posted every Sunday.

In other equally as awesome news, we’re stoked to announce that we’ve now partnered up with Swerve! Swerve is a sugar replacement company out of New Orleans that makes erythritol based sweeteners that are just as sweet as sugar, as compared to erythritol which is only 70% as sweet as sugar. Obviously we aren’t going recommend a product that we wouldn’t use ourselves; Swerve is easy to find (major stores like Whole Foods & Sprouts carry it), it’s similarly priced to other sugar-alcohol products, & it’s completely ketogenic, vegan, and Plant Paradox-friendly (in fact, Dr. Gundry uses in many of his published recipes). Swerve also has the ability to be caramelized (unlike erythritol), which makes it even more chef friendly.

However, if you’re iffy about making the transition to a brand name, I can’t blame you – I’m usually that guy. If a recipe calls for Swerve, it can always be substituted with erythritol plus a touch of stevia to make up for the 30% of sweetness that’s missing. Unless of course a recipe calls for caramelization, which is a feature unique to Swerve.

In May, we’ll also be sharing more recipes based off your guys requests! In fact, this recipe was created for a follower, Brittney, who requested more quick & easy, Plant Paradox-friendly meals. While we love to cook, I understand that other people have obligations outside of the kitchen so they just wanna get in & get out with as little mess as possible.

Because we know there’s more than just one of you guys who’d like more of these type of recipes, there’ll be more than just one of these this month. Hhhollllaaaaa!

This recipe is absolutely delicious, grain-free, and a breeze to make. Sweet potato wedges are roasted until tender, a quick sauce is made with red miso and a maple syrup replacement (like this one), frozen cauliflower rice is used in place of fresh cauliflower rice for extra ease, and broccolini is sautéed over high heat with olive oil & garlic.

You just met your go-to lite, weekday dinner. You’re wwweellccoommeee! *he said with a sassy voice*

All in all, this meal is:

Sweet, savory & well balanced

Tender, crunchy & fresh

Easy, fast & requires little clean-up

Plant Paradox-friendly, grain-free, sugar-free & vegan

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Feel Good,

Ryan

Easy, 40-Minute Feel Good Bowl (Plant Paradox-friendly, grain-free & vegan) Tender cauliflower rice is topped with sweet miso glazed sweet potatoes, garlic sautéed broccolini, & crisp radish slices. Perfect for a midday lunch or lite dinner. Ingredients Cinnamon Roasted Sweet Potatoes 1 medium-sized sweet potato, cut into long wedges

salt

olive oil

cinnamon Sweet Miso Glaze 2 tbsp water

1 tbsp red miso paste

1 tbsp maple syrup substitute

1 tbsp buttery coconut oil or toasted sesame oil Garlic Broccolini 2 handfuls broccolini, cut into long & thin pieces

3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

1.5 tbsp olive oil

1/2 tbsp vinegar (rice or apple cider vinegar)

salt Cauliflower Rice 1 12oz bag frozen cauliflower rice

1/2 tbsp vinegar (rice or apple cider vinegar)

salt Topping optional: 2 thinly sliced radishes Directions Pre-heat oven to 400° F and line a cookie sheet with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Toss sweet potato wedges with a drizzle of olive oil (about 1 tbsp), a large pinch of salt, and a heavy sprinkle of cinnamon (about 1/2 tsp). Arrange on prepped cookie sheet and bake in oven until fork tender; 22-28 minutes. While sweet potatoes cook, stir together all of the “Sweet Miso Glaze” ingredients in a small pot over medium heat until smooth; about 3 minutes. Set aside. Heat cauliflower rice according to package’s instructions – for us that means heating it up in a saute pan over medium heat with a touch of water & pinch of salt for 6-8 minutes. Once tender but still lightly crunchy, stir in vinegar, turn heat to low, and keep on the side. Place a medium saute pan over medium-high heat. Once hot, add in 1.5 tbsp olive oil, broccolini, garlic & a large pinch of salt. Cook, tossing & stirring frequently, until broccolini is lightly burnt around the edges and barely fork tender. Toss in vinegar and cook for another 30 seconds. Add cauliflower rice to a bowl and top with broccolini, fresh radishes, and sweet potato spears. Drizzle sweet potatoes with miso glaze right before serving. Enjoy while fresh or store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days. Reheat in a pan over medium heat until hot; about 6 minutes.

