Plant Paradox-friendly Peach Cobbler (gluten-free, vegan, & added sugar-free)

June is almost over. Can you guys believe that? I feel like it started yesterday.

To top off this hot month full of soul comforting barbecue recipes, we’re ending things on a sweet note. And what dessert fits the bill better than Peach Cobbler?

It’s Southern in origin – just like most of the recipes this month – peaches are in season, it’s fresh, it’s dough-y, it’s not overly sweet, it’s simply the best Summer dessert. I’m drooling just thinking about it.

If you’ve never had peach cobbler before, it’s essentially peach pie without the crust. You know what that means, bakers? No fickle pie dough to deal with – thank God! Peach cobbler is sweetened peach slices that have a layer of sweet biscuit dough or vanilla cake batter baked on top, baked in a casserole dish. I’m going with the biscuit topping because it offers a touch of chewiness and crispiness to the dish, plus I find it to be more in-line with what Southern bakers would actually do.

Thankfully, we already have a go-to biscuit recipe that’s totally Plant Paradox-friendly! They’re made from cassava flour, sorghum flour, and buttery coconut oil (which is kinda the secret ingredient). And because this is a dessert, we added a fair amount of sweetener so that it fits the occasion. Normally, we would just use an erythritol based-sweetener like Swerve, however, we decided to play around with some new sweeteners, namely: allulose & golden monk fruit sweetener.

I won’t bother describing how they’re manufactured and what they are, because Kim already wrote up a post on both of them! Instead, I’ll explain their culinary implications. Golden monk fruit sweetener is monk fruit extract that’s been mixed with a filler, which is usually erythritol (thankfully, I might add). Golden monk fruit sweetener is deeper in flavor than straight up erythritol, which makes it the perfect substitute for brown sugar, which is traditionally used to sweeten the peaches.

Allulose is one that you’ve probably never heard of. It’s not an alcohol sugar like xylitol or erythritol, instead, it’s a “rare sugar,” meaning it’s found naturally in a handful of foods. Interestingly, allulose contains the same chemical make-up as fructose, but because it’s chemically arranged in a different way, it has no effect on blood sugar levels. When it comes to cooking, allulose is 70% as sweet as sugar and it should be used in place of white sugar – just be sure to add a lil’ extra because it’s less sweet.

Now, if you don’t have allulose, you can totally substitute erythritol or Swerve in its place – and same goes for the monk fruit sweetener! Although monk fruit sweetener should be easier to find at your local health food store than allulose.

We hope ya’ll enjoy this peach cobbler. It’s:

Fresh, perfectly sweet, and soulful

Tender, dough-y, and lightly crisp

Plant Paradox-friendly, gluten-free, vegan, and added sugar-free

A 1 hour recipe, requires only 1 mixing bowl, and minimal ingredients

The fun doesn’t stop there though – we filmed ourselves constructing this sweet, Southern classic on camera to share with you guys! All my visual learners say “HHHOOLLLAAAAA!”

If you like what your taste buds are tellin’ ya, leave behind a nice rating, share your thoughts with us in the comments, or show us your creations by tagging @noeggsorham on Instagram.

Go Forth & Devour,

Ryan

Plant Paradox-friendly Peach Cobbler (gluten-free, vegan, & added sugar-free) Sweet, tender, and fresh peaches with soft, lightly crisp, and buttery biscuit topping. A Southern classic reimagined. Ingredients Peach Filling 7 ripe, medium-sized peaches

1/3 c golden monk fruit sweetener

2 tsp tapioca or arrowroot starch

2 tsp lemon juice

small pinch of salt Sweet Biscuit Dough 3/4 c (96 g) cassava flour

1/4 c (34 g) sorghum flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/8 tsp xanthan gum

1/2 c allulose

5 tbsp buttery coconut oil

1/4 c + 2 tbsp (3 oz) water Topping 1 1/2 tsp golden monk fruit sweetener

1/2 tsp cinnamon Directions Pre-heat oven to 350° F. Blanch and peel peaches. Watch the video above for a visual demonstration. Or, cut a small X on the bottom of all the peaches, drop 3-4 into a pot of boiling water for 1 1/2 minutes, then transfer to a large bowl of heavily iced water. After sitting in ice water for 1 minute, peel the skin off the peach using your fingers or a pairing knife. Repeat for remaining peaches. Cut peaches in half and remove the seed using your fingers. Cut each half into 3-4 slices. Transfer slices to an 8×8 or 9×9 casserole dish. Add monk fruit, starch, lemon juice, and salt to the casserole dish and toss until starch is evenly distributed. Place in oven and bake for 10 minutes. While peaches bake, prepare biscuit topping. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together cassava, sorghum, baking powder, salt, xanthan gum, and allulose. Add in chilled buttery coconut oil and mix in using your fingers until it looks like large pebbles; little chunks of butter should be remaining throughout the dough. Stir in the water with a wooden spoon until no dry spots remain. In a small bowl, stir together monk fruit and cinnamon. After 10 minutes, remove peaches from oven. Spoon chunks of dough over the top of the peaches until the all of the dough’s used up. Sprinkle on monk fruit & cinnamon mixture. Place back in oven for 20-25 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the dough is lightly crispy. Allow to cool in pan for at least 20 minutes before serving. Scoop using a serving spoon – it’s messy and that’s how it should be. Serve with vanilla ice cream (Coconut Bliss is our fave) and enjoy while warm! Or allow to cool ’til room temperature, cover with aluminum foil, and store in fridge for up to three days. It’s great cold or warm! *If you can’t find buttery coconut oil, you can use regular coconut oil in its place, although the dough will be missing that buttery goodness. Alternatively, you could use a vegan butter like Miyoko’s or Melt if you’re not lectin-free!

